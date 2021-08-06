Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To ‘Come Back’ Leaving Fans To Think Kimye Are Back On

6 August 2021

Kimye fans think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are back on
Kimye fans think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are back on. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Fans are hoping Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have rekindled their relationship after he shared some heartfelt lyrics about his ex during his 'DONDA' performance.

Kanye West gave an emotional performance at his 'DONDA' event on Thursday night, as he sang lyrics from a new track where he begs Kim Kardashian to “come back”.

Kim showed up to support her ex along with their four children for the rapper’s encore listening event for his upcoming album, 'DONDA', and fans couldn’t get over the heartfelt lyrics, with many hoping this meant that Kimye were back together.

Kim Kardashian Watches From The Crowd As Kanye West Breaks Down Following Song About Their Marriage At 'Donda' Launch

The song, titled 'Love, Unconditionally', included emotional lyrics alluding to the couple’s divorce, with the rapper saying: “Never abandon your family”, "I'm losing my family" and "She’s screaming at me, ‘Daddy, how could you leave?'"

At another point during his performance, Kanye got on his knees as he sang: “I’m losing all my family, darling come back to me."

Some Kim Kardashian fans think she and Kanye West are back together
Some Kim Kardashian fans think she and Kanye West are back together. Picture: Alamy

It didn’t take long for fans to think he was cryptically referencing Kim, who filed for divorce from the Yeezy star in February.

One person tweeted: “Wait? Is Kanye asking to get back with Kim that’s probably the best song of idk I’m tearing up [sic].”

“Kanye and Kim Kardashian are getting back together this song just confirmed that,” wrote another.

Another tweet read: “Kanye’s always been so in love with kim and he still is and i know she is too i’m gonna lose my mind when they finally get back together.”

Kim Kardashian supported Kanye West at his DONDA event
Kim Kardashian supported Kanye West at his DONDA event. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Kanye asking Kim to take him back,” said another fan.

Despite their split, the former couple have remained friends as they co-parent their four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim also attended Kanye's first 'DONDA' listening party two weeks ago and continued to show her support for him on Thursday as she and their children were dressed head to toe in Balenciaga’s Yeezy collection.

