Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Post About Kris Jenner ‘Leaking’ Taylor Swift's Private Jet Usage

3 August 2022, 15:15

Khloe Kardashian has 'liked' a post about Kris Jenner 'leaking' Taylor Swift's private jet usage
Khloe Kardashian has 'liked' a post about Kris Jenner 'leaking' Taylor Swift's private jet usage. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram/Alamy
The Kardashians and Taylor Swift are amongst the stars who have been called out for their private jet usage.

Khloe Kardashian has reacted to a social media post which joked that Kris Jenner ‘leaked’ Taylor Swift’s private jet usage online.

The video meme light-heartedly accused the famous momager, who has been linked to many PR stunts in the past, of exposing the ‘Folklore’ singer as the celebrity who caused the most damage via carbon emissions since the new year.

The clip showed Kris sitting down for an interview while declaring herself ‘Kris f***ing Jenner’ alongside the caption: “Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

All The Details On Khloe Kardashian’s Second Baby: Due Date, Baby’s Gender, Surrogate & More

Taylor Swift has been called out for her private jet usage
Taylor Swift has been called out for her private jet usage. Picture: Alamy

Khloe simply liked the post, which didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

This comes after Taylor was ranked number one on the list of celebrities who have supposedly emitted the most carbon dioxide emissions via private jet journeys, via Yard, with the star allegedly taking 170 flights since January, which amounts to approximately 22,923 minutes in the air.

The ‘All Too Well’ star’s spokesperson hit back at the claims, saying in a statement that not all of the journeys were for personal use.

Khloe Kardashian reacted to a meme jokingly accusing Kris Jenner of leaking the private jet info
Khloe Kardashian reacted to a meme jokingly accusing Kris Jenner of leaking the private jet info. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram
Kylie Jenner recently faced backlash for her private jet usage
Kylie Jenner recently faced backlash for her private jet usage. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

They said: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Elsewhere on the list, Kim Kardashian also made it to the top 10, with the SKIMS owner having taken 57 flights this year also, emitting over 4,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Kylie Jenner, who has also recently been slammed online for her extremely short private jet journeys, didn’t make the top 10, but her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott took the no.10 spot.

