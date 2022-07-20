Kylie Jenner Private Jet Backlash: What's Really Going On

Kylie Jenner has come under fire for taking 3-minute flights on her private jet. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for taking short trips on her private jet, which has sparked an online debate about climate change.

Kylie Jenner has come under fire for making extremely short-haul trips on her private jet, with people blasting her as a ‘climate criminal’.

It all started when the makeup mogul shared a black and white snap on Instagram with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, where their respective private jets were visible in the background.

She wrote in the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?” and it wasn’t long until the post sparked backlash, with many people branding the post ‘tone-deaf’ and sparking a debate about climate change.

A post by Twitter account @CelebJets, which tracks flights taken aboard celebrity private aircrafts, went on to share information about some of Kylie’s recent flights including a 3-minute journey on her private jet.

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash over her very short-haul flights on her private jet. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were branded 'tone-deaf' for their private jet snap. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The post showed a trip the mum-of-two made on July 12, which took just three minutes from Camarillo, California to Van Nuys Airport.

Her jet is said to have then taken a 29-minute flight later the same day, travelling from Van Nuys to Palm Springs, California.

Meanwhile, the account alleged that many of her flights are around 15 minutes long and tend to stay under an hour, which people online argued are all reachable destinations by car.

Kylie Jenner is said to have taken a 3-minute flight which would've only been a 40 minute drive. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner purchased her jet 'Kylie Air' back in 2020. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022

Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights. — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) July 18, 2022

A Twitter user pointed out that Kylie’s 3-minute flight would’ve only been a 40 minute drive between the two destinations.

"Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights," one person tweeted.

“Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights,” tweeted another.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister purchased her own jet 'Kylie Air' back in 2020, making her the first of her siblings to do so, closely followed by Kim, who bought hers this year.

