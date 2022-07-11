Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Just Became A TikTok Icon

11 July 2022, 16:27

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi made her very first TikTok and fans are obsessed
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi made her very first TikTok and fans are obsessed. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi hopped on TikTok to share her first video on the app and fans are in awe!

Kylie Jenner fans are obsessing over her daughter Stormi Webster’s very first TikTok!

Yep, the four-year-old is coming for her mama’s crown on the app as her first TikTok has already received over 18million views and 4million likes in just 24 hours.

In the clip, Stormi can be seen playing around with funny face filters, even managing to get Kylie in one of the shots.

Kylie Jenner Calls Out Delivery Driver For 'Lying' About Visit To Her Home

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is taking over TikTok
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is taking over TikTok. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie simply captioned the video with: “Stormi’s first TikTok,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Of course, it didn’t take long before the comments were flooded with messages of support from fans and friends of the makeup mogul.

Kylie's good friend Hailey Bieber wrote: “Iconic obviously.”

Kylie Jenner fans are obsessed with Stormi's first video
Kylie Jenner fans are obsessed with Stormi's first video. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's daughter is taking after her social media star mum
Kylie Jenner's daughter is taking after her social media star mum. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, a fan joked: “Best video of Kylie ever.”

“Stormi is just like us,” added another.

We’re living for Kylie’s TikTok era, especially with Stormi’s adorable appearances!

