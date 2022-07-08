Kylie Jenner Calls Out Delivery Driver For 'Lying' About Visit To Her Home

Kylie Jenner called out a delivery driver for 'lying' about his visit to her house. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram / Pablo Tamayo/TikTok

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner hit back at a delivery driver who took to TikTok to claim she didn’t tip him enough and that he ‘heard a baby scream’ while delivering to her house.

Kylie Jenner shut down TikTok star Pablo Tamayo after he documented delivering $12 of pepperoni to her house in LA, claiming she didn’t pay him enough.

In a video posted on Tuesday Pablo said he walked through the gates of her house, which was surrounded by security, to drop off the order at the door, alleging he ‘heard a baby scream’ although he didn’t see Kylie, her boyfriend Travis Scott or either of their children.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline

However, Kylie has shut down his claims in a since-deleted comment saying: “Lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry.”

Kylie Jenner ordered pepperoni to her home. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The TikToker claimed he 'heard a baby scream' when visiting Kylie's home. Picture: Getty

He said he arrived at the mansion to deliver an order under the name of ‘Ashton’, presuming that was one of her assistants, and telling his followers: “This b**** could have paid me more.”

Pablo explained he was told he had to call and ‘go through the gate’ instead of leaving the order outside, adding he was ‘physically shaking’ as he approached the house.

He also asked someone at the property: “Is this Kylie Jenner’s house?”

The social media star said that he was instructed to drop the food by the entrance of the home, where he said he followed a ‘pathway with a river beneath it’.

He said he got to 'look into the whole house' where he saw 'all these assistants, all these maids and s*** ... I didn't see Kylie, I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

Since he posted the video, the makeup mogul has shut down his claims, saying in a now-deleted comment: “No one comes through the gate” of her home and that there’s “no river” to speak of.

She did however post a TikTok of the baguette she made boyfriend Travis seemingly using the pepperoni Tamayo delivered.

Kylie cryptically captioned it: “I’m convinced you either looooove mayo or absolutely hate it,” adding in the comments: “If you don’t know what I’m talking about just carry on.”

Did Kylie just throw some serious shade? Looks like it.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital