Here’s everything we know about Khloe Kardashian’s second baby from the due date to gender as the reality star is expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second baby with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate!

A rep for the reality star confirmed the news that Khloe and Tristan’s daughter True, aged 4, will become a big sister.

This is the first time Khloe will be using the surrogacy method, following her big sister Kim Kardashian’s advice, who welcomed two of her four kids via surrogate.

But when is Khloe’s baby due? And is she having a boy or girl?

Here’s the lowdown…

When is Khloe Kardashian’s second baby’s due date?

It was reported that Khloe’s second child with her NBA player ex was conceived in November last year, meaning the due date will be very soon!

TMZ, who was the first to report the news, said the birth is ‘imminent’, as Khloe prepares for a summer baby.

She should expect to welcome baby no.2 in the coming weeks.

Is Khloe Kardashian’s baby no.2 a boy or girl and what name have they picked?

Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby boy!

According to Page Six, True will have a little brother, with a source saying: “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”

It is not known what names Khloe and Tristan have in mind for their bundle of joy just yet.

Who is Khloe Kardashian’s surrogate and how much did she pay her?

It is not known who Khloe’s surrogate is as the Good American founder will understandably keep their identity private for safety reasons.

It is also unclear how much the mum-of-one has paid her surrogate for carrying baby no.2, however, fans have speculated if it was around the same as Kim’s surrogate was paid.

Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West paid their surrogate $45,000 (£33,877) to carry their child, with the arrangement sitting at around $4,500 (£3,387) per month for 10 months.

