Keke Palmer says she was "treated differently" to other Disney and Nickelodeon stars because of her race

15 January 2025, 15:10 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 15:58

Keke Palmer said she was treated differently than other Disney and Nickelodeon stars because of her race
Keke Palmer said she was treated differently than other Disney and Nickelodeon stars because of her race. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Keke Palmer has said that she was treated differently to other childhood stars during her early TV career because of her race.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keke Palmer has recently lifted the lid on what it was really like growing up as a Nickelodeon star, revealing that she felt like she was left out of certain conversations compared her fellow actors at the time.

There's no doubt that Keke her made a mark in the Nickelodeon sphere when she landed the lead role in True Jackson, VP in 2008. She also acted as a child star in multiple other projects including Akeelah and the Bee and ER.

But now aged 31, Keke has revealed that the reality of her early career wasn't all sunshine and roses.

Speaking to The Cut in a recent interview, the Emmy winner said that growing up as a young Black girl in Hollywood she felt like she was treated differently to other big names in kids' TV at the time.

She told the outlet: “I wasn’t necessarily in the same conversations as Victoria Justice or Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus at that time. It was very much ‘That’s the Black show’ or ‘That’s Keke Palmer, the Black girl on the network.”

Keke Palmer on True Jackson, VP
Keke Palmer on True Jackson, VP. Picture: Alamy

Selena Gomez, Victoria Justice and Miley Cyrus have often been considered key figures in the “golden age” of Nickelodeon and Disney shows. The trio appeared on Wizards of Waverley Place, Victorious and Hannah Montana respectively.

And unfortunately this wasn’t a new experience for the actress, as she delved further into what it had been like for her growing up as the only Black child at her private school in Illinois.

“There is a loss of innocence that comes with the awareness that you’re treated differently that I’d accepted a long time ago,” she continued.

But these days Keke makes a point of not comparing herself to anyone, as she added now: “I don’t compare myself to anyone. But I definitely don’t compare myself to any white person.”

Keke Palmer also appeared on Scream Queens
Keke Palmer also appeared on Scream Queens. Picture: Alamy

As it happens, Keke isn’t the only former Disney star who feels as though she didn’t quite fit in with the crowd. Early last year, Dove Cameron, the star of hit Disney Channel show Liv & Maddie, revealed that she didn’t actually consider herself to be a “Disney girl”.

Speaking to The LA Times, Dove explained: "I never had that moment where I was like, 'I am a Disney girl.' I never looked at Miley or Demi or Selena or Zendaya or Bella or anybody — Hilary Duff or anybody that came before me — I never looked at them and thought, you and me — same. I was always the strange outlier who doesn’t belong and who will never fit in."

Dove Cameron previously spoke about her experience on Disney Channel
Dove Cameron previously spoke about her experience on Disney Channel. Picture: Alamy

Keke also previously worked with Disney before her foray into the Nickelodeon universe, starring in the 2007 film Jump In!

Discussing the differences between the two networks, Keke said that she felt Disney was a “whole universe” and that it had a way of making her feel like “I need to be here”.

Nickelodeon on the other hand had “really awesome” pay, she said, and an environment that was “kind of like 'Come in and get this cheque.’ It wasn't about making it necessarily exciting”.

Since making her name on the Nickelodeon show, Keke has gone on to enjoy an incredible career, nabbing lead roles in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, Jordan Peele's Nope and the new comedy film One of Them Days.

Read more about Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Tom Clare calls out Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' comment

Love Island's Tom Clare slams Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' Casey O'Gorman comment

Love Island

Margaret Qualley says it took "a year" to heal from damage caused by The Substance prosthetics

Margaret Qualley says it took "a year" to heal from damage caused by The Substance prosthetics

TV & Film

Why have Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits?

Why did Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury break up?

Tommy Fury finally reveals real reason for Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury finally reveals real reason for Molly-Mae split

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Casey is back on All Stars

Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits