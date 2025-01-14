Are Josie Totah and Karan Brar dating? Jessie stars address viral kissing video

14 January 2025, 15:30

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Josie Totah has set the record straight on her relationship with her Jessie co-star Karan Brar.

So, you've seen the viral video of Josie Totah and Karan Brar kissing and want to know if the Jessie actors are dating?

Disney Channel fans will already know that Josie Totah and Karan Brar have been close friends ever since they first acted in Jessie together. Karan starred in the main cast as Ravi and Josie played the role of Stuart. More recently, Karan has begun acting on stage and Josie has landed lead parts in Saved By the Bell and The Bucaneers.

On January 13th, Josie and Karan sent social media ablaze after posting a kissing video. Are they together though?

Josie Totah addresses viral Karan Brar kissing video

Taking to TikTok, Josie posted a video of her looking to camera as Karan grabbed her waist, hugged her and the pair then shared a kiss. Josie soundtracked the video with Lana Del Rey's 'Brooklyn Baby', specifically the line: Yeah, my boyfriend's pretty cool. Naturally, this led fans to believe that the pair were an item and the video went viral.

However, Josie has now spoken out and confirmed that she and Karan are in no way dating. Posting a stitch to the original video, Josie filmed herself laughing and then seriously said to camera: "It was a joke. It was a joke."

Josie also captioned the stitch by writing: "WE ARE TWO PLATONIC BEST FRIENDS WHO DANCED A LITTLE TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN."

Karan also posted an Instagram story saying: "It was a joke. Didn't mean to gaslight y'all."

So there we have it, Josie and Karan are NOT a couple.

As you were!

