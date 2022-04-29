Fans Spot Something Hilarious On Kris Jenner’s Phone In New Kardashians Episode

Kris Jenner hinted the Kardashians need to swap out their phone numbers regularly. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram/Hulu

By Capital FM

Kar-Jenner fans were left shook after Kris Jenner dialled her daughters on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians’ new self-titled show on Hulu and Disney Plus has us hooked every week and the latest episode has had fans talking for one particular reason.

Of course, a lot is going down in the episode including the family helping Travis Barker with his proposal to Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kim’s hosting duties on Saturday Night Live.

However, one moment that really had fans talking was when Kris Jenner was calling her kids and people spotted she had them saved under some unusual names on her phone.

There’s a hugely obvious reason behind this as it’s clear the Kardashian-Jenner clan have to change their numbers even more frequently than fans thought due to privacy reasons.

A Kylie Stan account - @kyliesnapchat on Instagram - screenshotted the moment Kris dialled her daughters, captioning it: “Kris's contact names for her kids, they have to get new numbers so often,” which went viral pretty quickly.

For starters, Kris has Kylie saved as ‘Kylie New New 2022’, suggesting the makeup mogul has already had to change her number twice this year.

Kris Jenner has hinted at how often her daughters have to change their phone numbers. Picture: Alamy

The Kardashian-Jenners have been forced to swap out their phone numbers frequently. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Kim is saved as ‘Kimbo 2022’ and Kendall is saved as ‘Kendall Nuevo’ (with ‘nuevo meaning ‘new’ in Spanish, btw).

However, Khloe is down in Kris’ contacts as ‘Khloe 2020’, so maybe the Good American founder is a bit more particular about who she shares her number with?

Fans were loving the revelation nonetheless, with one commenting: “Kylie New New 2022 is giving me life,” while another penned, “kendall nuevo BYE”.

