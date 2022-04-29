Fans Spot Something Hilarious On Kris Jenner’s Phone In New Kardashians Episode

29 April 2022, 12:49

Kris Jenner hinted the Kardashians need to swap out their phone numbers regularly
Kris Jenner hinted the Kardashians need to swap out their phone numbers regularly. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram/Hulu
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kar-Jenner fans were left shook after Kris Jenner dialled her daughters on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashians’ new self-titled show on Hulu and Disney Plus has us hooked every week and the latest episode has had fans talking for one particular reason.

Of course, a lot is going down in the episode including the family helping Travis Barker with his proposal to Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kim’s hosting duties on Saturday Night Live.

However, one moment that really had fans talking was when Kris Jenner was calling her kids and people spotted she had them saved under some unusual names on her phone.

Kim Kardashian Just Explained All The Photoshop Rumours Surrounding Her Instagram

There’s a hugely obvious reason behind this as it’s clear the Kardashian-Jenner clan have to change their numbers even more frequently than fans thought due to privacy reasons.

A Kylie Stan account - @kyliesnapchat on Instagram - screenshotted the moment Kris dialled her daughters, captioning it: “Kris's contact names for her kids, they have to get new numbers so often,” which went viral pretty quickly.

For starters, Kris has Kylie saved as ‘Kylie New New 2022’, suggesting the makeup mogul has already had to change her number twice this year.

Kris Jenner has hinted at how often her daughters have to change their phone numbers
Kris Jenner has hinted at how often her daughters have to change their phone numbers. Picture: Alamy
The Kardashian-Jenners have been forced to swap out their phone numbers frequently
The Kardashian-Jenners have been forced to swap out their phone numbers frequently. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Kim is saved as ‘Kimbo 2022’ and Kendall is saved as ‘Kendall Nuevo’ (with ‘nuevo meaning ‘new’ in Spanish, btw).

However, Khloe is down in Kris’ contacts as ‘Khloe 2020’, so maybe the Good American founder is a bit more particular about who she shares her number with?

Fans were loving the revelation nonetheless, with one commenting: “Kylie New New 2022 is giving me life,” while another penned, “kendall nuevo BYE”.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selling Sunset's reunion special is dropping in May following the end of season 5

When Is The Selling Sunset Reunion? Release Date & Who's Joining Revealed

Harry Styles has released 'As It Was'

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics: A Full Breakdown Of The Confessional Track

Music

Is Harry dropping another single?

When Is Harry Styles Next Single Coming Out And Why Fans Think It's 'Daydreaming'

Harry Styles' new song 'Daylight' shares the same name as a Taylor Swift's track from 2019

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift Sharing Song Titles Is The ‘Daylight’ We Need

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Taylor Swift is expanding her filmography

Taylor Swift's New Film 'Amsterdam': All The Details From Cast To Release Date

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star