Kanye West Slams Kim Kardashian For Kissing Pete Davidson ‘In Front Of Him’ During SNL

25 January 2022, 10:31

Kanye West has called out Kim Kardashian for 'playing games' with him amid Pete Davidson romance
Kanye West has called out Kim Kardashian for 'playing games' with him amid Pete Davidson romance. Picture: Getty/NBC
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West has called out Kim Kardashian for ‘playing games’ with him as she moves on with Pete Davidson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West has called out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in a new interview where he shades her relationship with Pete Davidson.

The Yeezy star sat down with Hollywood Unlocked over the weekend, where he slammed Kim for kissing Pete ‘in front of him’ during her SNL hosting duties in October.

How Kim Kardashian Reacted To Kanye West ‘Eazy’ Lyrics About Their Nannies

Kim kissed Pete for the first time during one of her Saturday Night Live skits back in October, which Kanye branded one of her ‘little nuances’, adding that she was ‘playing games’ with him.

It appears Ye wasn’t pleased about the mother of his children locking lips with the comedian, which he opened up about in his new interview.

Kanye West threw shade at Kim Kardashian for kissing Pete Davidson in front of him
Kanye West threw shade at Kim Kardashian for kissing Pete Davidson in front of him. Picture: Getty
Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of 'playing games' with him
Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of 'playing games' with him. Picture: Getty

“How are you going to bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’” said Kanye.

The ‘Donda’ rapper was said to be at the taping of Kim’s comedy appearance but shortly after it aired, a source claimed that Kanye ‘had already left the building when Kardashian and Davidson locked lips for the skit’.

Kim and Pete weren’t dating at the time, but it wasn’t long after that they were spotted on their first date together.

The pair have since been spotted on a string of public outings, where they can be seen laughing and holding hands, flaunting their new romance.

Kanye West recently name-dropped Pete Davidson in his new song 'Eazy'
Kanye West recently name-dropped Pete Davidson in his new song 'Eazy'. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating shortly after locking lips during their SNL skit
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating shortly after locking lips during their SNL skit. Picture: NBC

Meanwhile, Kanye has since moved on with actress Julia Fox.

However, this isn’t the first time Kanye has expressed exactly how he’s feeling about Kim and Pete’s romance, with the rapper calling them out in his new song ‘Eazy’ featuring The Game.

He raps: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**.” 

Pete appears to be unfazed by the name-dropping, though, with a source telling Page Six: “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

