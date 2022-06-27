Kanye West Jokes About Kim Kardashian Marriage During Surprise BET Appearance

Kanye West seemingly poked fun at his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian whilst on stage. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards 2022 and mentioned his marriage to Kim Kardashian during his speech on stage.

Kanye West appeared to poke fun at his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian as he made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards.

The ‘Donda’ rapper took to the stage to honour his good friend and music legend P Diddy - real name Sean Combs - as the artist was the winner of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ye paid tribute to the music veteran in a speech, explaining how Diddy had influenced many of his life choices.

The father-of-four was dressed in a zip-up hoodie, cap and a full-coverage face covering during his speech, where he shared some heartwarming words about how much he looks up to Diddy.

Kanye West joked about his marriage to Kim Kardashian during his appearance at the BET Awards. Picture: Alamy

Ye honoring Diddy with a heartfelt speech at the #BETAwards tonight. pic.twitter.com/aOUdRzBAmQ — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) June 27, 2022

Ye said: “I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices.

“So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are — thanks for that, Puff."

Kanye’s remark about his failed marriage to Kim - who he was married to for six years - raised a laugh from the audience as Ye appeared to smirk.

Kanye West honoured P Diddy at the 2022 BET Awards. Picture: Getty

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for almost seven years. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim filed for divorce from the ‘Yeezus’ rapper in February 2021, with the pair first splitting amicably before Ye’s series of social media outbursts causing friction between the exes.

The SKIMS founder moved on with Pete Davidson in October last year, leading Kanye to threaten Kim’s new beau online and in his songs.

Kimye are co-parenting their four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

