Kanye West Jokes About Kim Kardashian Marriage During Surprise BET Appearance

27 June 2022, 11:37

Kanye West seemingly poked fun at his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian whilst on stage
Kanye West seemingly poked fun at his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian whilst on stage. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards 2022 and mentioned his marriage to Kim Kardashian during his speech on stage.

Kanye West appeared to poke fun at his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian as he made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards.

The ‘Donda’ rapper took to the stage to honour his good friend and music legend P Diddy - real name Sean Combs - as the artist was the winner of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fans Call Out The Kardashians For Faking Scene In Season Finale

Ye paid tribute to the music veteran in a speech, explaining how Diddy had influenced many of his life choices.

The father-of-four was dressed in a zip-up hoodie, cap and a full-coverage face covering during his speech, where he shared some heartwarming words about how much he looks up to Diddy.

Kanye West joked about his marriage to Kim Kardashian during his appearance at the BET Awards
Kanye West joked about his marriage to Kim Kardashian during his appearance at the BET Awards. Picture: Alamy

Ye said: “I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices.

“So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are — thanks for that, Puff."

Kanye’s remark about his failed marriage to Kim - who he was married to for six years - raised a laugh from the audience as Ye appeared to smirk.

Kanye West honoured P Diddy at the 2022 BET Awards
Kanye West honoured P Diddy at the 2022 BET Awards. Picture: Getty
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for almost seven years
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for almost seven years. Picture: Alamy
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim filed for divorce from the ‘Yeezus’ rapper in February 2021, with the pair first splitting amicably before Ye’s series of social media outbursts causing friction between the exes.

The SKIMS founder moved on with Pete Davidson in October last year, leading Kanye to threaten Kim’s new beau online and in his songs.

Kimye are co-parenting their four kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

When did Gemma and Jacques from Love Island date and how long were they together?

When Did Love Island’s Gemma Owen Date Jacques O’Neill & Why Did They Split?

Love Islanders have known about Gemma's famous dad from early on in the show

Love Island Contestants Found Out Gemma’s Dad Is Michael Owen Sooner Than We Thought

The stars have condemned the Roe V Wade ruling

Celebrity Reactions To Roe V Wade: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift & More

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

Harry Styles and Niall Horan are still close friends

Inside Niall Horan And Harry Styles’ Friendship Which Is Stronger Than Ever 7 Years After Hiatus
Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Events

Exclusive
George Ezra joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: George Ezra Reflects On His Jubilee Concert Performance

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star