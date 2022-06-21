Fans Call Out The Kardashians For Faking Scene In Season Finale

21 June 2022

Viewers called out the scene in question
Viewers called out the scene in question. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Kardashians' viewership took to social media after the season finale to theorise that one of the scenes was staged – here's what we know so far...

Fans think they have unveiled an editing blunder from The Kardashians season finale as reports whirr that one of the pivotal scenes was faked.

The last episode of the Kardashian clans' revamped reality show on Hulu aired on June 16, however, eagle-eyed viewers suspect that one scene in question was actually filmed months after it claims to have happened.

The highly-spoke-about scene shows Kim summoning a family meeting as the news of Tristan Thompson's latest scandal broke.

Much of the new season followed Khloé's relationship with the basketball with Tristan as they attempted to navigate his infidelity.

Khloé Kardashian found out that Tristan cheated in the finale
Khloé Kardashian found out that Tristan cheated in the finale. Picture: Alamy

Kim went on to share that she hopes Khloé – who was not present – would still attend The Kardashians photoshoot the same month.

However, online sleuths quickly uncovered that the scene in question could have been filmed in late January. Fans flagged that Kim had worn the exact same outfit on January 31, leading everyone to believe the family meeting was shot at the same time.

Therefore Khloe had already done the promotional shoot for the reality show the month before – making the finale episode partly staged.

Khloé had been open about her hopes to rekindle her relationship with the sportsman and co-parent their daughter True, until it was confirmed that Tristan had fathered a baby with another woman.

Tristan Thompson fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols
Tristan Thompson fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols. Picture: Alamy
The Kardashians finale aired on June 16
The Kardashians finale aired on June 16. Picture: Alamy

Viewers saw the Good American founder's heartbreaking reaction on the show as she discovered that Tristan cheated on her with Maralee Nichols – who welcomed her baby in December.

Much of the episode unravels at the tail end of last year when the news first broke to the family, the cameramen managed to capture the sisters' reactions.

Kim, Kourtney, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble gathered to reflect on the heartbreaking revelation, with the momager saying: "I don’t want her to get to a place where she doesn’t have anybody to talk to because she feels like she has to be strong."

