Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Share Cosy Snaps From Romantic Holiday

14 June 2022, 14:58 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 15:31

Kim and Pete packed on the PDA on their holiday
Kim and Pete packed on the PDA on their holiday. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared the cutest cosy snaps from their romantic couple's getaway!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been clear for some time now that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship has been heating up – but their latest vacation photos take things to a whole new level!

Kim, 41, shared a slew of PDA-packed photos to her Instagram with boyfriend Pete, 28, and it didn't take long for followers to go crazy in the comments.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

The pair – who have been dating since late last year – look loved up as ever on their tropical break, the SKIMS founder simply captioned her cosy post with "beach for 2".

The carousel post sent fans reeling as the holiday photos showed Kim and the former SNL actor kissing, kayaking and holding hands – too cute!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look loved up on holiday!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look loved up on holiday! Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had the most idyllic beach holiday
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had the most idyllic beach holiday. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian shared photos Pete took on her Instagram story
Kim Kardashian shared photos Pete took on her Instagram story. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The couple jetted off to paradise for what seems to be an idyllic holiday, and they haven't been shy when it comes to making us all jealous on Instagram.

Not only did the mum-of-four share beach snaps to her grid but she also treated her 313 million followers to a behind-the-scenes look into their getaway on her Insta story too.

She shared a selection of videos and photos whilst they paddled in crystal clear waters, captioning one post: "He passed the content taking boyfriend test."

Talk about a glowing review from the content queen herself!

Kim called Pete the best "content taking boyfriend"
Kim called Pete the best "content taking boyfriend". Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Since they were first spotted on a date in October 2021, Kim and Pete have gone from strength to strength. The couple are no strangers to featuring on each other's social media pages and have even made multiple red carpet appearances hand-in-hand.

Their couple's vacation comes after their relationship has been getting increasingly more airtime on the family's new reality television show, The Kardashians, on Hulu.

Pete's involvement with the Kardashian clan has even prompted Kourtney's eldest child Mason to give advice to North about having a stepdad!

