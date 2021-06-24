Justin Timberlake Posts Support For Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Court Statement

24 June 2021, 11:33 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 11:49

Justin Timberlake shows his support for Britney Spears during conservatorship court hearing
Justin Timberlake shows his support for Britney Spears during conservatorship court hearing. Picture: Getty
Justin Timberlake released a statement in support of Britney Spears as she testified in court to end her restrictive conservatorship.

Just Timberlake rally’s for Britney Spears online after her shocking public statement at Wednesday’s conservatorship hearing.

Many celebrities have spoken up in support of the #FreeBritney movement and encouraged the court to give the 39-year-old star “her life back”.

Britney Spears' Most Shocking Statements Made At Her Conservatorship Hearing

Countless famous names used their platforms to help the ‘Toxic’ singer, most notable of which was Justin – the pair famously dated from 1998 to 2002.

The actor and musician released a string of tweets and implored everyone reading to "support Britney at this time."

Justin Timberlake speaks out in support of Britney Spears after she testifies
Justin Timberlake speaks out in support of Britney Spears after she testifies. Picture: Getty

He wrote on Twitter: "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right."

Justin referenced the claims that the mum-of-two was prohibited from removing her IUD so she couldn't get pregnant with long term boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

The actor, 40, continued in another tweet: "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

Britney Spears has been receiving much support online, her boyfriend Sam Asghari has been by her side amid the court hearing
Britney Spears has been receiving much support online, her boyfriend Sam Asghari has been by her side amid the court hearing. Picture: Britney Spears/Instagram

He capped off his impassioned post with a warm message: "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time.

He joins a tirade of celebrities that are applying pressure to get the restrictive meaure lifted.

"We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Earlier this year, Justin’s own treatment of the iconic singer faced scrutiny amid the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ musician subsequently released a statement criticising his own actions and apologising to his famous ex-girlfriend as well as Janet Jackson: “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

He wrote: "I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."

Well, we're glad he's speaking up now when Britney needs most during her long-awaited court hearing.

Britney Spears has been attempting to end the restrictive conservatorship for years
Britney Spears has been attempting to end the restrictive conservatorship for years. Picture: Getty

Britney took to the stand on Wednesday and bravely spoke on the horrors she had faced in the 13 years of her conservatorship.

She claimed that she'd been put on lithium, was forbidden from removing her contraception, and is constantly forced to work.

"I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break."

