Britney Spears Was Almost Cast As Lead In The Notebook & Her Audition Tape Is Selling For $1 Million

Britney Spears almost played the role of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook. Picture: TheNotebook/Getty

By Capital FM

Britney Spears was nearly cast as the lead role in The Notebook alongside Ryan Gosling, according to the casting director.

Britney Spears managed to become the biggest pop star of the 2000s but it seems she could’ve been known as the lead in The Notebook also!

Not only has it been revealed that the ‘Toxic’ songstress did a screen test for the role of Allie Hamilton - which ended up going to Rachel McAdams - but it was apparently a “close call” between the two.

Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Documentary About Her Life & Admits She ‘Cried For 2 Weeks’

According to casting director Matthew Barry, despite it being a close call between the stars, he ultimately went with Rachel as she “aced her audition”, he told this publication.

Matthew also went on to release unseen photos of Britney’s audition for the film with the same publication, showing the songstress beaming next to Ryan Gosling, who played the lead role of Noah opposite Rachel McAdams.

Britney Spears auditioned for the role of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook. Picture: PA

Britney’s audition tape has now emerged on eBay and is selling at a starting bid of $1million, according to Cheatsheet.

Rachel McAdams, who kicked off her career thanks to The Notebook, was not a well-known actress back in 2004 when the movie was released but went on to become a household name in the years following.

She also went on to be cast as Regina George in Mean Girls in the same year, launching her career into the many roles she’s played since.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling played Allie and Noah in The Notebook. Picture: PA

Britney talking about The Notebook and how it was the most amazing script she’d ever read pic.twitter.com/aH30a4hTgS — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) May 22, 2021

Although many know Britney solely as a pop star, she did have her fair share of acting roles during the height of her career.

Remember her lead role in Crossroads in 2002? Throwback AF!

She also had a number of cameos as herself in Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital