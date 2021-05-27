Britney Spears Was Almost Cast As Lead In The Notebook & Her Audition Tape Is Selling For $1 Million

27 May 2021, 12:27

Britney Spears almost played the role of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook
Britney Spears almost played the role of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook. Picture: TheNotebook/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Britney Spears was nearly cast as the lead role in The Notebook alongside Ryan Gosling, according to the casting director.

Britney Spears managed to become the biggest pop star of the 2000s but it seems she could’ve been known as the lead in The Notebook also!

Not only has it been revealed that the ‘Toxic’ songstress did a screen test for the role of Allie Hamilton - which ended up going to Rachel McAdams - but it was apparently a “close call” between the two.

Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Documentary About Her Life & Admits She ‘Cried For 2 Weeks’

According to casting director Matthew Barry, despite it being a close call between the stars, he ultimately went with Rachel as she “aced her audition”, he told this publication.

Matthew also went on to release unseen photos of Britney’s audition for the film with the same publication, showing the songstress beaming next to Ryan Gosling, who played the lead role of Noah opposite Rachel McAdams.

Britney Spears auditioned for the role of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook
Britney Spears auditioned for the role of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook. Picture: PA

Britney’s audition tape has now emerged on eBay and is selling at a starting bid of $1million, according to Cheatsheet.

Rachel McAdams, who kicked off her career thanks to The Notebook, was not a well-known actress back in 2004 when the movie was released but went on to become a household name in the years following.

She also went on to be cast as Regina George in Mean Girls in the same year, launching her career into the many roles she’s played since.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling played Allie and Noah in The Notebook
Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling played Allie and Noah in The Notebook. Picture: PA

Although many know Britney solely as a pop star, she did have her fair share of acting roles during the height of her career.

Remember her lead role in Crossroads in 2002? Throwback AF!

She also had a number of cameos as herself in Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have shared family photos with their baby boy

All The Sweet Photos Of Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes’ Baby Boy

Gigi Hadid shared unseen photos from her pregnancy

Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Baby Bump Photos From A Whole Year Ago

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been reflecting on her pregnancy journey so far

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Displays Glowing Pregnancy Transformation In Pictures

These celebs are challenging gender barriers within the creative industries

5 Artists Who Are Challenging Gender Boundaries In Their Careers - From Harry Styles to Miley Cyrus
A Lizzo fan made a book inspired by the pop star

A Book On How To Be More Like Lizzo Is Here & It’s Just What We Need

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam & Friends

MistaJam & Friends Is Back, Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?