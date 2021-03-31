Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Documentary About Her Life & Admits She ‘Cried For 2 Weeks’

Britney Spears revealed she felt 'embarrassed' after the documentary about her life aired. Picture: Instagram/PA

Britney Spears has spoken about the New York Times documentary about her life for the first time and revealed she was left emotional after it aired.

Britney Spears has broken her silence on the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which aired in February and delved into the conservatorship battle between the pop star and her father, Jamie Spears.

The New York Times documentary, which also showed the extreme media scrutiny endured by the ‘Toxic’ songstress, reduced Britney to tears, as she shared a lengthy Instagram post detailing her feelings.

Alongside a video of herself dancing, the 39-year-old explained how she had spent her whole life in the spotlight and how she felt following the film’s broadcast, despite not watching it.

She wrote: “My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!”

Britney Spears has been in a conservatorship battle with her father since 2008. Picture: PA

Britney Spears commented on the Framing Britney Spears documentary. Picture: Instagram

Britney continued: “For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life [dancing emojis] to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people [shocked emojis] !!!

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day [thumbs down emojis] !!!!

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! [sic].”

Britney admitted she remains positive for her future as she explained that dancing brings her happiness.

“I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!!,” Britney added, “Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness [kiss emojis] !!!! [sic].”

Britney’s fans sent floods of love hearts and words of support towards the ‘Womanizer’ songstress as she continues to battle with her father in her conservatorship.

