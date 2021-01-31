What Regina George Actress Rachel McAdams Is Doing Now 17 Years After Mean Girls

31 January 2021, 21:00

Regina George actress Rachel McAdams went on to star in films as iconic as Mean Girls
Regina George actress Rachel McAdams went on to star in films as iconic as Mean Girls. Picture: Getty

Mean Girls helped put Rachel McAdams on the map, but what is the actress up to these days?

Rachel McAdams played Regina George in Mean Girls alongside Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfriend and Lizzy Caplan when she was just 24 years old.

Fast forward to now and Rachel, 42, is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Jamie Linden, a screenwriter behind films such as Dear John.

We love nothing more than when two romcom masterminds come together IRL.

Rachel McAdams as part of 'the plastics' in Mean Girls
Rachel McAdams as part of 'the plastics' in Mean Girls. Picture: Getty

Rachel played hopeless romantic Allie in The Notebook around the same time of Mean Girls, a vast change from her character Regina’s manipulative ways in the chickflick.

She went on to star in movies like Wedding Crashers, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Midnight in Paris, The Vow, opposite Channing Tatum, About Time, Southpaw and Game Night.

Most recently she starred in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga with Will Ferrell.

Rachel McAdams' boyfriend Jamie Linden
Rachel McAdams' boyfriend Jamie Linden. Picture: Getty
Rachel McAdams is now a mum with her second child on the way
Rachel McAdams is now a mum with her second child on the way. Picture: Getty

Away from Hollywood Rachel keeps her personal life out of the spotlight but in November 2019 she spoke out about being a mum, saying she waited “a long time” to become a parent.

She said to The Sunday Times: "It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down. [People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person."

Rachel and boyfriend Jamie have been together since 2016 and they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2018.

