Justin Bieber Announces 2021 ‘Changes’ World Tour: Dates & Locations Revealed

24 July 2020, 15:36

Justin Bieber is kicking off his world tour in California
Justin Bieber is kicking off his world tour in California.

Justin Bieber has shared the new world tour dates for his latest album ‘Changes’ after it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Bieber has announced his brand-new ‘Changes’ world tour dates for 2021.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, he wrote: "New world tour dates for 2021.

Hailey Bieber Apologises For ‘Bad Attitude’ After Waitress Claims How Celebs Have Treated Her In Viral TikTok

"Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe.”

The ‘Yummy’ star had initially postponed his tour, back in April, due to the coronavirus pandemic, after he was set to kick off the string of live performances in 2020.

What are Justin Bieber’s 2021 world tour dates?

The ‘Intentions’ star shared a number of dates with fans of the North American leg of his world tour.

He’ll be starting off in San Diego, California, on June 2, 2021.

It will then wrap up on August 12, in Sacramento, California.

JB is yet to confirm the dates for the rest of his world tour, including if and when he'll be coming to the UK.

Justin Bieber will be going on a world tour in 2021
Justin Bieber will be going on a world tour in 2021

However, when he first posted the 2020 dates for his tour, he had only released his US dates, so no UK tickets had been purchased yet.

This will be Justin’s first tour in four years after he abruptly put a stop to his ‘Purpose’ world tour back in 2017.

UK Beliebers have been eagerly awaiting to see when he’ll be making a visit across the pond so fingers crossed he announces it soon!

