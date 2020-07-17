Hailey Bieber Apologises For ‘Bad Attitude’ After Waitress Claims How Celebs Have Treated Her In Viral TikTok

Hailey Baldwin apologised to the TikTok star, saying it was 'never her intention' to come across negatively. Picture: Instagram/TikTok/PA

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin has apologised to a waitress who branded her ‘not nice’ in a viral TikTok video.

Hailey Baldwin has responded after a TikTok video went viral, with a former waitress claiming the model was 'not nice'.

It all started when the former waitress, Julia Carolan, made a TikTok appearing to expose how celebs have apparently treated her during her time as a hostess in an upscale Manhattan restaurant.

She then went on to claim that she apparently didn't have a positive experience with Justin Bieber’s wife during the various times she met her.

Julia said: “Next up we have Mrs Bieber. This is going to be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice.”

She continued: "I really want to like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 stars out of 10. Sorry.”

The video, which has over 2.6million views already, gained a lot of social media attention and it wasn’t long before the 22-year-old model saw it herself.

Hailey went on to post in the comment section of the clip, which was on the MailOnline, and apologised to the former waitress.

She wrote: "Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude."

The former waitress called out celebs in the video. Picture: TikTok

"That’s not ever my intention!" she added.

Apart from Hailey, Julia also went on to rate other stars, giving Gigi and Bella Hadid 10 out of 10 stars, branding them ‘so nice’ and ‘super polite and friendly with staff’.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, was given a 2 out of 10-star rating by the TikTok'er, with Julia claiming: “She was fine but she tipped $20 for a $500 meal."

