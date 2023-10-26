Julia Fox Admits She's 'Inspired' By Kim Kardashian

26 October 2023, 11:27 | Updated: 26 October 2023, 11:41

Julia Fox says she 'loves' Kim in lie detector test
Julia Fox says she 'loves' Kim in lie detector test. Picture: Getty/Youtube: Vanity Fair

By Abbie Reynolds

She may of had a fling with her ex-husband Kanye West but that doesn't stop Julia Fox from making it known that she is "inspired" by Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Model, actress and fashion icon Julia Fox took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair where they asked her some serious questions about her feelings towards reality TV star Kim K.

Born in Milan and raised in New York Julia shot to fame after her debut role in the 2019 film 'Uncut Gems'.

The film earned her a nomination for Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards. However, her brief fling with Kim K's ex, rapper Kayne West (Ye), at the start of 2022 led Julia to become the 'It girl', known for her eccentric style, iconic dialect and striking makeup.

The actress and Ye went public a year after Kim Kardashian filled for divorce with the musician. Julia has since taken to TikTok to say she dated Kanye to try and get him 'off Kim's back'.

In the same TikTok video she said she'd always loved Kim - so it's no surprise that when taking a lie detector test Julia admitted she is "inspired" by the Kardashian sister.

"What about this person, are you inspired by her at all?" Julia was asked as the interviewer placed an image of Kim Kardashian in from of her.

'The people's princess': Julia takes on London!
'The people's princess': Julia takes on London! Picture: Getty

"Yes I am." Julia replied.

"I actually really love her. I grew up watching ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians’ and I actually liked it before they were even cool. When people would bash her I would always go to bat for her, and I thought she f**king killed it in ‘American Horror Story’. I think she is a multi-talented queen.”

Kim Kardashian has broken into the acting world with her new gig for American Horror Story season 12 playing a publicist determined to get her client everything she wants - very Kris Jenner coded.

"Do you think she is inspired by you at all?" Julia was quizzed.

Julia Fox and Ye are seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week 2022
Julia Fox and Ye are seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week 2022. Picture: Getty

Iconic looks sported by Kim K and Julia have often been pitted against each other. Last year Julia revealed on the podcast Call Her Daddy that she had worn similar looks to the SKIMS founder because she thought it was "cool that she had worn it".

"I would say that there have been some looks that have been a little similar to mine," she told Vanity Fair. "But I feel like it's what's trending - I don't know if I'm like on her mood board or anything like that."

Well, Julia you're certainly on ours!

Julia Fox goes on fiery rant in defense of Kim Kardashian

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift: Is new vault. track "Is It Over Now" about Harry Styles?

Taylor Swift References 'Blue Dress Boat' Photo In New Song ‘Is It Over Now’ About Harry Styles

Fans convinced 'Reputation Taylor's Version' is coming soon

Every Clue That 'Reputation Taylor's Version' Is Coming Next

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were the biggest pop star couple at one point.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift: Inside Their Relationship & Are They Still Friends?

Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock becomes an author with release of autobiography 'Believe'

Four Things We Learnt From Leigh-Anne's Book 'Believe'

Taylor Swift re-releases '1989' with NEW songs

Who Is 'Now That We Don't Talk' About? Decoding Taylor Swift's Lyrics

Taylor Swift released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' on 27t October

'Say Don’t Go' Lyrics: What Is Taylor Swift's Heartbreaking Vault Track About?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits