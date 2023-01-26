Julia Fox Is Being Called A Humble Queen For Her Unfiltered NYC Apartment Tour

26 January 2023, 15:48

Julia Fox did an impromptu house tour
Julia Fox did an impromptu house tour. Picture: Julia Fox/TikTok/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Julia Fox has subverted celebrity expectations with an impromptu house tour that TikTok users can't get enough of as they call her 'humble' and 'real'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julia Fox gave fans a sneak peek into her New York City apartment and everyone's a fan of her transparency.

The Uncut Gems star took to TikTok with a relatable tour of her home, and her 1.6 million followers couldn't stop praising her for the candid approach.

Julia Fox Hints That Her Unmatched Celebrity Date Was With Drake

The 32-year-old was straight up about her living situation and wrote in the caption: "Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute."

The video, which has quickly racked up over 6 million views at the time of writing, was a casual walkthrough of her NYC pad in which she showed a humble set-up that she shares with 2-year-old son, Valentino.

Julia Fox is subverting celebrity expectations
Julia Fox is subverting celebrity expectations. Picture: Getty

Julia kicked off the TikTok by being her typical unfiltered self: "I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency. And so I'm going to give you guys an apartment tour.

"I know I'm going to get roasted or whatever, but hopefully someone can watch this and think, 'Okay, maybe I'm not doing so bad,'" the self-aware star said.

She started off by showing the living room, which she had turned into her bedroom after turning the second bedroom into a play area for her son Valentino.

Fox didn't beat around the bush and filmed her "little bathroom" followed by her kitchen, saying: "I know it's really messy don't judge me".

She showed fans her 2-bed New York apartment
She showed fans her 2-bed New York apartment. Picture: Julia Fox/TikTok
Julia gave fans an unfiltered look into her home
Julia gave fans an unfiltered look into her home. Picture: Julia Fox/TikTok

Valentino's room was next on the tour, Julia admitted that she "put the most effort into this room", the tot's space was filled with toys and books and a bunk bed.

"That's the whole apartment," she said before touching on some more poignant topics about money, homelessness and brag culture.

"For me personally, I just – I don't like excessive displays of wealth," she explained, "they make me feel icky."

The actress continued: "You know especially, people that have really big houses, it's just really wasteful when there's so many homeless people in this country."

Fans couldn't get enough of Julia's transparency with comments of adoration soon rolling in, one user wrote: "She’s just like us fr [sic]"

Nearly every reply praised the star for her relatability, another posted: "Your apartment is literally my apartment, I feel so seen rn. [sic]"

Comments such as "humble I love it," "so real," and "the realest ever," flooded the post.

"I did not have loving Julia Fox for her normalcy on my 2023 bingo card - but I’m here for it and I love it," another read.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Inside Maya Jama's rise to success

Maya Jama Before She Was Famous: Inside Her Climb To Success

Get to know Love Island 2023 bombshell Spencer Wilks

Meet Love Island Bombshell Spencer Wilks: His Age, Instagram & Netflix Star Cousin

Why isn't there a Love Island episode on Satudays?

Why Isn't Love Island On TV On Saturdays?

TV & Film

Mimi Webb has achieved so much by 22

Mimi Webb's Journey From TikTok Sensation To The Jingle Bell Ball Stage

Haris Namani has addressed the viral street brawl video

Haris Namani Breaks His Silence On Viral Street Fight

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star