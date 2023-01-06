Julia Fox Hints That Her Unmatched Celebrity Date Was With Drake

Julia spoke about a 'date' with Drake. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Julia Fox admitted in an interview that "maybe" she was linked to Drake when speaking about her favourite celebrity date.

Julia Fox has gone on the record revealing all the details of her best date to this day with a mystery man, although she heavily hints that it's none other than Drake!

The 32-year-old star got candid about an outlandish date she was whisked on (allegedly by the rapper) during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

A viewer sent in a question to the Uncut Gems actress, asking about her best date with a celebrity. Julia certainly didn't shy away from answering the query.

Fox cut to the punch: "Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 20. Picture: Getty

"It was great, yeah," she said after her quippy answer.

Of course, host Andy Cohen couldn't resist digging for a little more information on who the famous man was but Julia stuck to her guns.

"I can't say. I really can't say," she evaded the question, "obviously an A-lister."

Andy then dropped the rapper's name during the What What Happens Live After Show: "Everybody wants to know if it was Drake who took you out."

Julia hinted that she dated Drake. Picture: Alamy

Julia was all smiles as she gave bashfully gave into the pressure, with an eye roll and a sigh she admitted: "Maybe."

The actress has been famously linked to high-profile men in the past, most notably she dated Kanye West at the beginning of 2021.

Speaking last year on her podcast Forbidden Fruits, Julia spoke about her love life's reputation: "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame. You're in it for the clout. You're in it for the money.'

"Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let's keep it real," she openly said.

