Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West ‘So He’d Leave Kim Kardashian Alone’

By Capital FM

Julia Fox has opened up about the real reason she dated Kanye West - and claimed it was to 'distract him' from Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox has given fans some insight into her relationship with Kanye West after the A-listers enjoyed a whirlwind romance earlier this year.

The Uncut Gems actress said she was initially going to wait to explain what happened during their romance in her upcoming book, but instead she decided to get candid on TikTok after someone called her out for dating Ye amid his public backlash.

One fan said to Julia in a TikTok: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite,” to which she responded with a detailed video about why she decided to date Ye in the midst of his feud with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson.

Julia, 32, said she dated Kanye, 45, to ‘distract’ him from Kim and to give the SKIMS owner a ‘break’ from their ongoing rows.

Julia Fox opened up about her relationship with Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

Julia Fox and Kanye West dated for a little over a month in January. Picture: Getty

In her explanation, Julia said she always had a love for the Kardashians because Khloe, Kim and Kourtney bought clothes from her fashion line 10 years ago and sold them in their stores.

She went on: “Anyway, so by the time me and him got together, it was like, he hadn’t been doing anything, you know, like out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said like, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly’. That was like really the only thing when we met."

Julia then explained that initially, she wasn’t interested in talking to him, saying: “I was like I don’t really want to talk [with] a celebrity again. You know what I mean? Nothing ever comes of it. They’re kind of boring. They’re not what you think they’re going to be like.

“But he kept going and going and he was like you have bad text etiquette and I was like, oh my god, Kanye’s yelling at me. What do I do? But then I had this thought: I was like, oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case.”

Julia Fox said she always 'had a love for the Kardashians'. Picture: Alamy

Julia Fox said she dated Kanye West to 'distract him from Kim Kardashian'. Picture: Alamy

“Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it,” added Julia.

The actress then delved into their romance, adding: “And I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter first of all. He wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. And it was really beautiful, guys.”

However, she went on to say that once he began tweeting during his viral controversial online rants, she was done with the relationship, and branded herself ‘delusional’ for admitting she ‘wanted to help him’.

Julia and Ye split in February after a whirlwind romance when they met at a New Year’s Eve party and began dating in January.

