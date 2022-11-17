Is Joe Jonas Taking His Wife Sophie Turner To See Taylor Swift On Tour?

Joe Jonas said he thinks it's a great idea to get Sophie Turner Taylor Swift tour tickets. Picture: Getty

Joe Jonas is proving once again that he and Sophie Turner are part of the Taylor Swift fandom!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have given Taylor Swift fans another reason to welcome them with open arms into the fandom.

The A-list couple have long been vocal about their support towards the songstress, who Joe dated way back in 2008, and it seems they could be heading to see the ‘Midnights’ hitmaker on her Eras Tour next year!

In a chat with E!, the Jonas Brothers frontman spoke about the most romantic thing he’s ever done for his wife as he discussed sweet gestures, and was asked if a future gesture could be a pair of T Swift tickets.

If you didn’t know, the queue to get tickets to the US leg of Tay’s tour was notoriously long and dubbed ‘historically unprecedented’, leading many people to walk away empty-handed.

Taylor Swift is heading on her Eras Tour in 2023. Picture: Getty

Joe said that the demand was ‘expected’ but believes that surprising his Game of Thrones actress wife with tickets is ‘a great idea’.

“I’ll get in line now,” Joe joked.

This isn’t the first time the ‘Sucker’ singer has been supportive of his former teenage flame, as he and Sophie discussed their favourite Tay albums on Instagram Live in August.

Joe Jonas hinted he could be surprising Sophie Turner with Taylor Swift tickets. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift dated Joe Jonas in 2008. Picture: Getty

Last year, the pop superstar released her ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ album, including tracks from ‘The Vault’ that never made the original cut when it first dropped in 2008, and included a track named ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’, which was widely speculated to be penned about her romance with Joe at the time.

Sophie, who now shares two kids with Joe, hilariously showed her love for the song when it dropped - and Taylor even responded!

All the more reason for Mr & Mr Jonas to head to The Eras Tour, right?!

