WATCH: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Discuss Their Favourite Taylor Swift Albums

By Savannah Roberts

Joe Jonas talks about his favourite albums by his Taylor Swift with Sophie Turner – they're fans like the rest of us!

Everyone's favourite A-list couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have made it clear how much they love Taylor Swift's discography.

The loved-up pair never fail to entertain when they go live on social media, and on Wednesday (August 10) they sent their followers reeling when they discussed Joe's ex from way back when – Taylor!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together

The husband and wife – who have just welcomed their second child – dished on their favourite albums from the pop sensation, with Sophie even revealing that she helped inspire one of Swift's records...

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner gushed over Taylor's 'bangers'. Picture: Getty

During TikTok live, Sophie, 26, and Joe, 32, were answering questions when one fan asked what their favourite Taylor Swift records were.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress immediately swept in with her answer: "Favourite Taylor Swift album? '1989', hands down. The best."

Sophie then hit fans with a fun fact about how her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark had a part to play in one of mega-star's most famous albums!

She revealed: "Although, 'Reputation' was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?"

Taylor Swift has found fans in Sophie and Joe. Picture: Alamy

Joe and Sophie answered fan questions on TikTok live. Picture: Joe Jonas/TikTok

The Jonas Brothers frontman chimed in, agreeing with his wife's Swift opinion, saying: "That's pretty cool, and '1989' is a great album. Bangers. Bangers,"

"Literally, one of my favourite albums of all time," Sophie gushed.

The Swiftie appreciation session during the couple's live comes as no surprise as they have gushed over the pop star before.

Last year, the hit-maker re-released her second album 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', and she even included tracks from 'The Vault' that never made the original cut when it first dropped in 2008.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated for three months in 2008. Picture: Getty

One vault track in particular, 'Mr. Perfectly Fine', is widely considered about Joe after he broke up with Taylor following their three-month romance in the same year as the release of 'Fearless'.

Of course, Sophie had to show her love for the song rumoured to be about her husband and shared it to her Instagram Story, hilariously writing: "It's not NOT a bop."

Taylor even replied and showed her adoration for the actress: "Forever bending the knee for the queen of the north."

