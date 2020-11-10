Jesy Nelson Says Trolls Have Put Her Off Having Kids

Jesy Nelson has admitted trolls have put her off having kids.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson opened up about the effects trolling has had on her mental health in her award-winning documentary Odd One Out.

And now the ‘Confetti’ singer has admitted she’s been put off having kids because of the trauma.

Jesy Nelson has been put off having kids by trolls. Picture: instagram

Opening up to You Magazine, she said: "Before we got in the group, I never looked at myself and thought, 'I don’t like that' – I don’t think any of us did.

"I never thought, 'Oh god, I’m fat', and then we got in the industry, and we all started wanting to change things about ourselves. It’s so sad.”

She added: “It makes me not want to have a kid. Those insecurities that we all have now because of social media, imagine having that embedded in you as a child?"

Jesy has been extremely open about the fact she was ‘made to hate’ herself after suffering years of abuse online.

Last summer, she shared an inspiring post on Instagram explaining how she’s been on a journey of self-love and now refers to herself as ‘the happy one,’ not ‘the fat one’.

She captioned it: “6 months ago this girl was someone I just wanted to forget. I wanted to erase her from my mind and everyone else’s memory. I didn’t see her as Jesy I saw her as “the fat one from Little Mix”.

“Up until now I hated her not because she’d ever done anything bad but because I was made to hate her by endless amounts of trolling.

“Since filming my documentary for @bbcone and @bbcthree I’ve learned so much more than I ever expected to. Thanks to all the inspirational people I’ve met on this emotional journey, I now love the girl in this photo.

“I’ve made this documentary for 2011 Jesy and for anyone who might be feeling like she did. I refused to speak about how I was feeling for so long. I was embarrassed and scared to. But I was so wrong to feel that way. Please if you are feeling how I did, SPEAK ABOUT IT. Talk to your family, speak to your friends, there’s always help out there.

“If you’d have told that girl one day you won’t feel sad anymore, I’d never have believed you....and here I am. Now when I look in the mirror, I don’t see Jesy the fat one, I see Jesy the happy one!”

