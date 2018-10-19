Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Recalls Twitter Troll Turmoil At The Start Of Her Career

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has opened up about the awful effect online trolls had on her self esteem after in the early days of the band, admitting she and the rest of the band have learnt to not care what anyone says.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has opened up about the having to deal with online trolls commenting on her appearance and how difficult it was to handle in the earlier days of the girl group.

In an interview on ITV's Lorraine, Jesy opened up about the effect people's comments had on her, saying: "It became such a thing where people were like oh she's really ugly, she's really different, she's fat".

She revealed the enormous impact trolls had on her confidence and self esteem, admitting the comments changed the entire way she thought about herself:

"What I used to think about myself completely changed like i became so insecure i believed everything everyone said and it was just such a horrible road for me to go down".

Fortunately, the 'Woman Like Me' singer says she's grown a thicker skin in more recent years and has learnt to shrug off comments made on social media, saying: "I don't know where the turning point was but we've all learnt not to care" which we completely applaud the girls for. Who would dare speak ill of the greatest pop band on this planet?!

