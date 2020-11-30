Will Jesy Nelson Be On The Little Mix ‘Confetti’ Tour?

Little Mix are due to kick off their Confetti tour in April 2021. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson is taking some time away from Little Mix, but will she be joining her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on their ‘Confetti’ tour?

Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ tour is due to launch in 2021, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Jesy Nelson scheduled to kick their concerts off in Dublin on April 28 2021, but will Jesy be joining the tour?

Jesy is taking ‘an extended break’ from Little Mix and it’s not known, at the time of writing, how long that break will last.

Little Mix Solo Projects: Everything Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards & Jesy Nelson Have Lined Up For 2021

Her absence is due to ‘private medical reasons’ and fans are growing increasingly concerned for the 29-year-old’s welfare as she’s remained off of social media – where she’s usually quite vocal – since Halloween.

Will Jesy be on the Little Mix ‘Confetti’ tour?

Jesy Nelson is taking an extended break from Little Mix. Picture: Getty

Little Mix’s team are yet to announce whether Jesy will be able to join her bandmates; Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade for their 2021 ‘Confetti’ Tour, but the group will no doubt confirm their plans nearer the time.

The tour isn’t due to begin until April, so Jesy may be feeling better by then but fans are urging the songstress to take all the time she needs to feel better.

Little Mix have been performing as a trio in Jesy Nelson's absence. Picture: Getty

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may even force the girls to postpone the tour once again, so if it’s pushed back to later in the year Jesy may be in an even better place to resume work.

In the meantime, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie have been working as a trio, hosting the final of The Search, performing and presenting the MTV EMAs, and appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show as a three.

We’ll keep this page updated for any news on Jesy’s return to work and we're all wishing her well!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News