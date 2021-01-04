Jesy Nelson Shares First Post Of 2021 As She Kicks Off 'New Chapter' After Quitting Little Mix

4 January 2021, 14:11

Jesy Nelson has shared her first post of 2021.
Jesy Nelson has shared her first post of 2021. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson has shared her first post of 2021 - and the former Little Mix star is looking flawless!

Jesy Nelson announced she was leaving Little Mix in a statement in December to start a 'new chapter,' and she’s kicked the new year off with a gorgeous picture on Instagram.

In the snap, the 'Sweet Melody’ singer can be seen posing in a pair of camouflage pants, a white crop top and some white heels and showing off her latest curly hair style.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Shares Cryptic Jesy Nelson Post

Jesy Nelson is ready for her 'next chapter' after quitting Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson is ready for her 'next chapter' after quitting Little Mix. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Loyal fans have flooded the comment section to call her a ‘queen’ and let her know she is ‘glowing’.

One wrote: “Yes, Jesy, slay queen!”

Another added: “God is a woman and her name is Jessica Louise Nelson.”

Others took the opportunity to send her well wishes for the new year, with one writing: “Wish you a lot of happiness, peace and healing this year. Hope you get better and enjoy the time with your loved ones without worrying about what people think about you. Remember we're always here for you. I love you.”

Jesy shocked fans when she confirmed she was leaving Little Mix last month.

In her statement, she explained being in the band has taken its toll on her mental health and wants to spend some time with her loved ones and ‘do things that make me happy’.

It read: “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

You betcha we will!

