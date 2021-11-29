Jesy Nelson ‘Dating’ Emily In Paris Star Lucien Laviscount As They Get Cosy On Date Night

29 November 2021, 11:11

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson was pictured enjoying a night out with her rumoured boyfriend, Lucien Laviscount.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson has seemingly confirmed her romance with actor, Lucien Laviscount.

The former Little Mix star was pictured cosying up to the Emily In Paris star during a night out in London together.

Jesy Nelson Made Over £3Million After Leaving Little Mix

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Jesy and Lucien can be seen sharing a kiss as they cuddled up to one another over the weekend.

The pair enjoyed dinner together in Soho before later riding around central London in a romantic rickshaw.

Jesy Nelson is rumoured to be dating Lucien Laviscount
Jesy Nelson is rumoured to be dating Lucien Laviscount. Picture: Alamy
Jesy Nelson was spotted cosying up to Lucien Laviscount
Jesy Nelson was spotted cosying up to Lucien Laviscount. Picture: Getty

During the ride, they were snapped sharing a smooch before they ended their night at a club in Mayfair.

Neither of the stars have publicly addressed their rumoured romance.

The 30-year-old ‘Boyz’ singer previously dated Love Island’s Chris Hughes, before enjoying a whirlwind romance with Our Girl actor, Sean Sagar.

Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie in Emily In Paris
Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie in Emily In Paris. Picture: Alamy
Jesy Nelson and Lucien Laviscount were pictured packing on the PDA
Jesy Nelson and Lucien Laviscount were pictured packing on the PDA. Picture: Alamy

Lucien, 29, first rose to fame after he appeared in Waterloo Road when he was younger.

However, fans may recognise the star from Netflix’s Emily In Paris, where he plays Alfie.

Lucien has been romantically linked to Jesy’s former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the past, with the pair enjoying date nights together in 2012.

