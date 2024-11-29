Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

On her upcoming album Jade has a song written for her mum called 'Unconditional'. Here's everything she's said about the lyrics and their meaning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In Jade Thirlwall's solo career so far, we've been blessed with 'Angel Of My Dreams', enchanted by 'Fantasy' and awakened by 'Midnight Cowboy' but, of course, we still want more.

All of her latest releases have been leading to the one thing Jade fans want more than anything, her debut solo album. After years of success in Little Mix, Jade is no stranger to the writing and releasing process but, as she delves into her solo work, she's reimagining her sound completely.

After the autobiographical music video for 'Angel Of My Dreams', we knew her music was going to come from a place close to home. Now, she's revealed that not only does her album include songs penned about her boyfriend Jordan Stephens but it also features songs written about and for her parents.

In particular, Jade has created the song 'Unconditional' which is about her mother.

Jade's song 'Unconditional' was written about her mum. Picture: Instagram / @jadethirlwall

In conversation with Rolling Stone, Jade said 'Unconditional' was written about her mother who suffers from lupus and various illnesses. She said: "All my life I’ve had the frustration of not being the one who can help her or save her."

Similarly, she said her upcoming album has a song for her father. While she didn't reveal the song's title, she explained that she knows he did his best in their relationship.

“There’s an overarching theme of owning my own decisions, whether that’s through love or the music industry,” Jade added.

Jade's mum made a cameo in the 'Strip' music video. Picture: Instagram / @normathirlwallreal

Jade was born in Newcastle upon Tyne town South Shields to her parents Norma Badwi and James Thirlwall. Her parents were married but divorced while she was young. She continued to live with her mum but her dad stayed present in her life.

The Northern singer has never been shy about her close relationship with her mum. Norma even featured in Little Mix's 'Strip' where Jade sings: Wanna talk about colour? / it’s the skin that I’m in yeah I get from my mama

Read more about Jade Thirlwall here: