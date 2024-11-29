Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

29 November 2024, 16:26

Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum
Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

On her upcoming album Jade has a song written for her mum called 'Unconditional'. Here's everything she's said about the lyrics and their meaning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In Jade Thirlwall's solo career so far, we've been blessed with 'Angel Of My Dreams', enchanted by 'Fantasy' and awakened by 'Midnight Cowboy' but, of course, we still want more.

All of her latest releases have been leading to the one thing Jade fans want more than anything, her debut solo album. After years of success in Little Mix, Jade is no stranger to the writing and releasing process but, as she delves into her solo work, she's reimagining her sound completely.

After the autobiographical music video for 'Angel Of My Dreams', we knew her music was going to come from a place close to home. Now, she's revealed that not only does her album include songs penned about her boyfriend Jordan Stephens but it also features songs written about and for her parents.

In particular, Jade has created the song 'Unconditional' which is about her mother.

Jade's song 'Unconditional' was written about her mum
Jade's song 'Unconditional' was written about her mum. Picture: Instagram / @jadethirlwall

In conversation with Rolling Stone, Jade said 'Unconditional' was written about her mother who suffers from lupus and various illnesses. She said: "All my life I’ve had the frustration of not being the one who can help her or save her."

Similarly, she said her upcoming album has a song for her father. While she didn't reveal the song's title, she explained that she knows he did his best in their relationship.

“There’s an overarching theme of owning my own decisions, whether that’s through love or the music industry,” Jade added.

Jade's mum made a cameo in the 'Strip' music video
Jade's mum made a cameo in the 'Strip' music video. Picture: Instagram / @normathirlwallreal

Jade was born in Newcastle upon Tyne town South Shields to her parents Norma Badwi and James Thirlwall. Her parents were married but divorced while she was young. She continued to live with her mum but her dad stayed present in her life.

The Northern singer has never been shy about her close relationship with her mum. Norma even featured in Little Mix's 'Strip' where Jade sings: Wanna talk about colour? / it’s the skin that I’m in yeah I get from my mama

Read more about Jade Thirlwall here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Ant and Dec are proud fathers who have three children between them

Meet Ant and Dec's children: Names, ages and important details of their family life

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Viewers left confused after Alan's Bushtucker trial

Is I'm A Celeb's Alan Halsall vegetarian? Viewers left confused over his Bushtucker trial

TV & Film

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo says fans should sing along with the movie in cinemas

TV & Film

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

Why MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey "called it quits"

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Lacey wants to give Nathan another chance after shock split

MAFS UK's Lacey hints at Nathan reconciliation after shock split

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits