Here’s Everything Jade Thirlwall Is Doing In 2022

Jade Thirlwall is nurturing many solo ventures as Little Mix's hiatus approaches – here is everything the star has in store for 2022.

Jade Thirlwall has quite an exciting year ahead of her as she continues to branch out creatively amid Little Mix's impending hiatus.

The trio announced in December that they plan to 'take a break' in 2022, with all three Mixers shifting focus to their independent endeavours.

The talented ladies are all staying very busy as they prepare for the hiatus, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock branching into the world of film and Perrie Edwards launching her own luxury fashion brand.

But what does Jade have in store for fans throughout 2022? From solo music to presenting – read on to find out what the northern lass is up to...

Jade Thirlwall has many projects coming up. Picture: Alamy

Jade Thirlwall returns to touring with Little Mix

The aforementioned Confetti Tour will be kicking off in Aril with the Mixers making their long-awaited return to touring!

Their slew of stadium concerts is to celebrate their 2020 album of the same name. The tour was subjected to several delays due to COVID-19.

In December, the Little Mix ladies announced that the end of their tour would mark the stars of their long-rumoured hiatus.

The girls wrote: We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay."

We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more."

Jade Thirlwall will be making a return to the road. Picture: Alamy

Jade Thirlwall is negotiating a solo recording deal

Reports have been swirling that the 'Love (Sweet Love)' songstress was in talks with several recording labels about bagging her very own deal as a solo artist.

In March, a source told the tabloids: "Jade has had talks with several different labels but she knows the team at RCA personally and is confident they understand what she wants for the next phase of her career."

The insider revealed that the star was in "advanced negotiations" with a contract reportedly just days away from being written up.

It's rumoured that Jade could be collaborating with none other than Lizzo when she releases solo music, as the pair are under the same management.

Jade Thirlwall is working on solo music. Picture: Getty

Jade Thirlwall delves into the world of lifestyle and beauty

In September of last year, it was announced that Jade had become the face of Ellesse, the streetwear clothing line.

The following month the pop star showed no signs of stopping as she also launched her very own eyeshadow range. Jade curated a 42-pan eyeshadow palette with Beauty Bay that was designed to help fans emulate the singer's fierce make-up looks.

With Jade dipping one toe into the beauty world and another into the fashion realm, it wouldn't be surprising to see her foray further into lifestyle in 2022.

Thirlwall is forever adding more strings to her entrepeneurial bow as she's also the proud owner of a cocktail bar in her hometown of South Shields!

Jade Thirlwall could be making more TV appearances. Picture: BBC Three

Jade Thirlwall is set to continue presenting

The 29-year-old mixer is reportedly being lined up with more presenting gigs after she made waves being a judge on Little Mix: The Search, hosting the MTV EMAs with her bandmates and being a guest panellist on RuPaul's Drag Race a number of times.

Jade also made a hilarious appearance on Nevermind The Buzzcocks in September 2021, she proved she has the personality for presenting as every joke landed with the audience!

Every time the pop star has graced our television screens it's gone down a treat with fans – let's hope there's more around the corner.

