Jade Thirlwall made a joke about a band member leaving the group on Drag Race UK Vs The World. Picture: BBC / TikTok

Jade Thirlwall is being called the ‘queen of shade’ after a joke she made on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

Jade Thirlwall was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World on Tuesday night and fans are calling her ‘the queen of shade’ after a joke she made about a member of Little Mix leaving the band.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World was apparently filmed in March 2021, just a few months after bandmate Jesy Nelson left the group, leaving Jade, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock as a trio.

The five remaining queens on the show were asked to form a mega girl group and perform ‘London’ to Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Jade.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: Getty

The queens on Drag Race had to perform in a super group. Picture: BBC

Ahead of the performance, Ru introduced Jade after she helped the queens record their individual verses as part of their task.

Ru asked Jade how recording with the queens compared to recording with Little Mix and she replied: “It was just the same really – I bossed everyone around and there’s an ugly rumour going around one of the girls is leaving the group tonight.”

Michelle and Ru gasped at Jade’s remark before bursting into laughter.

Jade didn’t mention Jesy by name, but fans were quick to guess it was a reference to her ex bandmate's departure. However, even before Jesy quit the group the girls were always hit with reports one of them was leaving.

Jade Thirlwall was a guest judge once again on Drag Race. Picture: BBC

the shade towards jesy from jade on drag race tonight 😭😭 — calum 🌷 (@glovesupleigh) March 1, 2022

JADE DID NOT JUST MAKE A DIG AT JESY NELSON! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/hTkKk1Oxrz — Jake Forecast MCCT ☀️ (@JForecast28) March 1, 2022

One tweeted: “Jade really threw shade at Jesy on drag race omg lol.”

“Jade didn’t hold back,” wrote another, as a third commented: “The way Jade shaded Jesy.”

Little Mix announced they were taking a break at the end of last year, after 10 years of success together. The trio will begin their break after their UK tour which kicks off in April.

