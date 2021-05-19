Jade Thirlwall’s Fans Gush Over Boyfriend Jordan Stephens Doing Her Hair For ‘Confetti’ Music Video

19 May 2021, 17:10

Jade Thirlwall shares rare snaps of her boyfriend Jordan Stephens on set for 'Confetti'
Jade Thirlwall shares rare snaps of her boyfriend Jordan Stephens on set for 'Confetti'. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram/YouTube
Jade Thirlwall has released a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the making of Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ music video and her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens makes an appearance.

Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ music video featuring Saweetie had us all obsessed when it dropped and now Jade Thirlwall has blessed us all with some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of it!

Amongst the unseen snaps of Jade with her bandmates, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock was a video of her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, and not only was he on set with the girls, but he also helped put together his bae’s look!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Has Her Very Own Cocktail Bar - Here's The Lowdown

In a series of posts on Instagram, Jade shared a clip of her glam team getting her ready for the shoot, and Jordan was stood with her team, doing her hair.

Jade Thirlwall shared some BTS snaps from Little Mix's 'Confetti' music video
Jade Thirlwall shared some BTS snaps from Little Mix's 'Confetti' music video. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

If that’s not the definition of relationship goals, we don’t know what is!

Mixers will know that the ‘Confetti’ video shows glimpses of Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie dressed as men - J-Dog, Lenny and Pez - and the 28-year-old even shared a BTS picture of her hanging out with her beau while in costume!

We love how much of a supportive boyfriend Jordan is, and judging by the comments on Jade’s post, fans agree!

Jade Thirlwall shared a photo of 'J-Dog' with Jordan Stephens
Jade Thirlwall shared a photo of 'J-Dog' with Jordan Stephens. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram
Little Mix dropped 'Confetti' with Saweetie as their first single as a trio
Little Mix dropped 'Confetti' with Saweetie as their first single as a trio. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

One person joked: “Jordan the boyfriend..? nah. more like jordan the hairstylist [sic].”

Others were loving the snap of Jade AKA J-Dog with Jordan, with one fan adding: “J-dog and jordan should be awarded couple of the year,” and we totes agree, tbh.

It’s definitely one to add to the joint relationship photo album, guys!

