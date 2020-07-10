Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia?

10 July 2020, 12:54

UK Love Island fans are ready to binge Love Island Australia Season 2!
UK Love Island fans are ready to binge Love Island Australia Season 2! Picture: ITV2

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia, Season 1, has been airing in the UK over the last few weeks in place of the Laura Whitmore-fronted show, as bosses were forced to cancel this year due to coronavirus fears.

Fans have been loving it, as it’s been jam-packed with drama, and lot’s of tears, and they’re now wondering if there is a Season 2 they can binge on.

Love Island Australia Feuds: The Cast Who Still Can’t Deal With Each Other

UK fans have been loving Love Island Australia.
UK fans have been loving Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV2

Let’s take a look…

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Yes, there is a season 2 of Love Island Australia!

It has already aired Down Under as it was filmed back in 2019.

How can I watch Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

The series is available to watch on Hula.

Where was Love Island Australia Season 2 filmed?

Unlike Season 1, which was filmed in Mallorca, Season 2 was filmed in Fiji!

Why wasn’t Love Island Australia Season 2 filmed in Mallorca?

Producers switched the location as Fiji is much closer to Australia than Mallorca is.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber jamming together proves they're mates

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Jamming Round A Piano Proves They're Mates Once & For All

A new Black Lives Matter mural has been painted in New York

Black Lives Matter Mural Is Painted Outside Trump Tower In Manhattan

Perrie Edwards's X Factor audition is a serious trip down memory lane

Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

All The Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Son Freddie-George To Jack Fincham's Daughter Blossom

TV & Film

Julia Sawalha will not return for the Chicken Run sequel.

Chicken Run 2: Julia Sawalha, Who Voiced Ginger, Has Been Axed For ‘Sounding Too Old’

Harry Styles auditioned for the X Factor ten years ago

WATCH: Harry Styles Auditioned For X Factor Ten Years Ago & Fans Are In Their Feelings

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement