Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia?

UK Love Island fans are ready to binge Love Island Australia Season 2! Picture: ITV2

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia, Season 1, has been airing in the UK over the last few weeks in place of the Laura Whitmore-fronted show, as bosses were forced to cancel this year due to coronavirus fears.

Fans have been loving it, as it’s been jam-packed with drama, and lot’s of tears, and they’re now wondering if there is a Season 2 they can binge on.

Love Island Australia Feuds: The Cast Who Still Can’t Deal With Each Other

UK fans have been loving Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV2

Let’s take a look…

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Yes, there is a season 2 of Love Island Australia!

It has already aired Down Under as it was filmed back in 2019.

How can I watch Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

The series is available to watch on Hula.

Where was Love Island Australia Season 2 filmed?

Unlike Season 1, which was filmed in Mallorca, Season 2 was filmed in Fiji!

Why wasn’t Love Island Australia Season 2 filmed in Mallorca?

Producers switched the location as Fiji is much closer to Australia than Mallorca is.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!