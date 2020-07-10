Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia?
10 July 2020, 12:54
Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?
Love Island Australia, Season 1, has been airing in the UK over the last few weeks in place of the Laura Whitmore-fronted show, as bosses were forced to cancel this year due to coronavirus fears.
Fans have been loving it, as it’s been jam-packed with drama, and lot’s of tears, and they’re now wondering if there is a Season 2 they can binge on.
Let’s take a look…
Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?
Yes, there is a season 2 of Love Island Australia!
It has already aired Down Under as it was filmed back in 2019.
How can I watch Season 2 of Love Island Australia?
The series is available to watch on Hula.
Where was Love Island Australia Season 2 filmed?
Unlike Season 1, which was filmed in Mallorca, Season 2 was filmed in Fiji!
Why wasn’t Love Island Australia Season 2 filmed in Mallorca?
Producers switched the location as Fiji is much closer to Australia than Mallorca is.
