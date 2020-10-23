Is Ariana Grande’s New Album Title Positions?

23 October 2020, 14:25

Ariana Grande's new single it titled 'Positions,' but is that also the name of the new album?
Ariana Grande's new single it titled 'Positions,' but is that also the name of the new album?

Is Ariana Grande’s new album called Positions? Fans are confused over the lead single name and album title.

Ariana Grande dropped the lead single from her sixth studio album on Friday, titled ‘Positions,’ along with an iconic music video showing her playing President of the United States and channeling Olivia Pope.

But is that the name of her new album? Let’s take a look…

Why Ariana Grande Is Releasing Her New Album ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande's single 'Positions' is out now. But is that the name of her upcoming album?
Ariana Grande's single 'Positions' is out now. But is that the name of her upcoming album?

Is Ariana Grande’s new album called Positions?

Yes, Ariana Grande’s new album title is Positions.

Ariana announced the title of her new era days after she confirmed she would be dropping her sixth record ‘this month’ on her website, alongside a countdown clock.

There was initially some confusion amongst fans who thought that ‘Positions’ was just the title of the lead single.

However, she cleared this up by liking a tweet which said: “Why would the countdown say ‘Positions’ for both of them if the album wasn’t called that too.”

It looks like fans are divided over the album name, with one writing: “I know I’m gonna love the album either way, but I just don’t like the title.”

Another added: “I don’t like it but I felt this way about Dangerous Woman too so I don’t know.”

However, others have insisted ‘she can do what she wants’ and encouraged those complaining to just wait for it to drop.

One wrote: “Why are you guys complaining about her choices? Jeezus. I don’t understand why people do this. It’s her album, she can do anything she wants with it.”

Another added: “Can ya’ll just enjoy the album and stop complaining? The title is fine, just listen to the music and stop talking.”

The album will drop on Friday 30 October.

