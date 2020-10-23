Who Is Olivia Pope And Did Ariana Grande Channel Her In ‘Positions’ Video?

23 October 2020, 10:26 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 10:33

Ariana Grande is giving fans 'major Olivia Pope vibes' in her 'Positions' video.
Ariana Grande is giving fans 'major Olivia Pope vibes' in her 'Positions' video. Picture: Ariana Grande

Who is Olivia Pope and did Ariana Grande channel her in her ‘Positions’ video? Let's take a look at the Scandal character...

Olivia Pope’s name has popped up a lot since Ariana Grande dropped the brand new music video for ‘Positions’ (which we’re currently watching for the 928267th time) and it's because fans are convinced the ‘Toxic Love’ singer, who is in a relationship with Dalton Gomez, took inspiration from the Scandal style icon in her video looks.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Olivia Pope walked so Ariana Grande could run.”

Why Ariana Grande Is Releasing Her New Album ‘Positions’

Olivia Pope is a style icon from the hit show 'Scandal'.
Olivia Pope is a style icon from the hit show 'Scandal'. Picture: ABC

Another added: “She’s giving Olivia Pope realness!”

But who is she? Let’s take a look…

Who is Olivia Pope?

Olivia Pope is a fictional character in the political drama TV series Scandal.

She is portrayed by Kerry Washington and is a Washington D.C-based crisis manager who runs her own firm, Olivia Pope & Associates.

She specialises in ‘fixing’ political situations and scandals and is an absolute boss.

She’s also a style icon! Seriously, her fashion sense is impeccable and she always looks polished and powerful.

In Ariana’s video, the 'Sweetener’ star can be seen running the White House as President.

We see her ‘switching up positions’ as she holds press conferences, walks her dogs and cooks in the kitchen - all while looking like she just walked off a runway.

The video is the first of her new era and we already can’t wait to see what else she’s got up her (tailored) sleeve.

