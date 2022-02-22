Is Inventing Anna Real & How True Is The Netflix Series?

Which parts of Inventing Anna are true? Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Inventing Anna was inspired by the real-life story of Anna Delvey - but just how true is it?

Inventing Anna has everyone talking after the latest hit series dropped on Netflix.

The nine-part series follows the scandalous swindling by Anna Delvey - real name Anna Sorokin - who conned New York City’s elite out of thousands of dollars.

Each Inventing Anna episode begins with the disclaimer: “This whole story is completely true. Except for all the parts that are totally made up.”

But just how true is the series and which parts are based on real-life events?

Here’s what you need to know about the inspiration behind Inventing Anna…

Is Inventing Anna a real-life story and which parts are true?

Yes - Inventing Anna is an adaptation of the real-life events of Anna Delvey, who posed as a German Heiress to con New York City socialites.

Anna’s prison sentencing in the series is true as the fraudster was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

As the show reveals at the end, Anna was released from prison in February 2021 on good behaviour - but is now in custody again as of February 2022 under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This is due to her reportedly overstaying her US visa in 2017 before her arrest.

If you are keen to find out which characters in the series are based on real people in Anna’s life at the time - we have a more in-depth look at the real Inventing Anna characters here.

Some fictional events that did happen in the series, however, include Anna’s mugging in Morocco - which doesn’t appear to have been mentioned in the original story.

Also, in an episode, we see journalist Vivian go to Germany to find Anna’s parents where she breaks into the fraudster’s family home.

However, the real journalist - Jessica Pressler - says that although she did go to Germany, she ‘definitely did not try to break into anyone’s home’.

