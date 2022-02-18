Who Is Inventing Anna About? The Lowdown On The Real Anna Delvey

Who is Inventing Anna about & who is Anna Delvey? Picture: Netflix

Here’s what you need to know about the identity behind the real Anna Delvey (Sorokin); the inspiration behind Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

Inventing Anna has us all hooked after Netflix dropped the nine-part series about Anna Delvey.

The hit show has fans asking many questions about who the real Anna Delvey is, where she is now and if she was even involved in making the series.

How Much Did Anna Delvey Get Paid For Inventing Anna?

Each episode of Inventing Anna begins with the disclaimer: “This whole story is completely true. Except for all the parts that are totally made up.”

However, the part that is completely true is the real story behind Anna Sorokin.

Here’s the lowdown on everything you need to know about the real Anna Delvey…

Who is the person Inventing Anna is based on? Picture: Netflix

Inventing Anna dropped on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Who is the inspiration behind Inventing Anna? Picture: Netflix

Who is Inventing Anna about?

Inventing Anna is based on a true story about a woman named Anna Sorokin, who operated under the name of Anna Delvey and swindled banks, hotels and more out of almost $300,000.

The fraudster has since been arrested and served time in prison for her crimes after she fooled New York City socialites out of large sums of money and tricked them into funding her lavish lifestyle.

Who is the real Anna Delvey? Picture: Getty

Anna Sorokin was convicted of her fraudster crimes. Picture: Getty

Who is the real Anna Delvey?

The real Anna Delvey was born Anna Sorokin and is originally from Russia and grew up in Germany.

The fraudster operated under her ‘Delvey’ name between 2013-2017 while living in the US, where she posed as a wealthy German heiress.

She’s 31 years old and was convicted back in 2019, but as of February 2021, Anna was released on parole after serving almost four years of her sentence, which had been shortened due to good behaviour.

However, Anna now remains in custody again as of February 2022 under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), due to her reportedly overstaying her US visa in 2017 before her arrest.

Anna’s asylum request is still awaiting a decision.

