Why The Inspiration Behind 'Inventing Anna' Won't Be Watching

10 February 2022, 15:54

Why Anna Delvey won't be tuning into 'Inventing Anna'
Why Anna Delvey won't be tuning into 'Inventing Anna'. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Anna Delvey, the inspiration behind the new Netflix series Inventing Anna, has revealed that she will not be watching after working with the showrunners.

The hotly-anticipated Inventing Anna is set to drop on Netflix on February 11 – and audiences are already asking questions about the scandalous story.

The upcoming drama follows the real-life story of Anna Sorokin (who operated under the name Anna Delvey), a fraudster who tricked New York City's elite into funding her extravagant lifestyle.

The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

Before the episodes have even landed on the streaming platform, reports state that Anna Sorokin will not be tuning into the biopic series.

The convicted con artist penned an essay that was published by the Insider on February 9, where she claimed “it doesn’t look like I’ll be watching ‘Inventing Anna’ anytime soon."

Inventing Anna will arrive on Netflix on February 11
Inventing Anna will arrive on Netflix on February 11. Picture: Netflix

Anna had worked alongside the creative team for the Netflix series for four years, however, she has since expressed her displeasure at the final product of the project.

The Insider published a statement that she wrote from jail, where she's serving time for the fraudulent crimes documented in the show.

She continued: "Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me."

The inspiration behind the show revealed that "it's hard to explain what I hate about it", but went on to express that she dislikes that the story is told from the journalist's perspective.

Julia Garner portrays the role of Anna in the biopic series
Julia Garner portrays the role of Anna in the biopic series. Picture: Netflix
Inventing Anna is inspired by the real-life exploits of Anna Delvey (pictured far right)
Inventing Anna is inspired by the real-life exploits of Anna Delvey (pictured far right). Picture: Getty

The nine-episode project is based on the New York Magazine article 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' written by Jessica Pressler.

"Nearly four years in the making and hours of phone conversations and visits later, the show is based on my story and told from a journalist's perspective," Sorokin continued.

"I can't help but feel like an afterthought," she wrote.

Inventing Anna explores how Anna conned New York's elite
Inventing Anna explores how Anna conned New York's elite. Picture: Netflix

Julia Garner, the actress portraying the imposter socialite and her exploits, reacted to Anna Sorokin's comments.

She said to Entertainment Tonight: "I respect whatever she wants to do."

Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix on February 11.

