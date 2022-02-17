How Much Did Anna Delvey Get Paid For Inventing Anna?

17 February 2022, 16:15

How much did Anna Delvey get paid for Inventing Anna?
How much did Anna Delvey get paid for Inventing Anna? Picture: Netflix/Getty
Did Anna Delvey get paid for Netflix’s Inventing Anna? The lowdown on Anna Sorokin’s net worth.

Inventing Anna is the latest Netflix binge-watch that we’re all obsessed with.

The nine-part series follows the scandalous crimes of Anna Sorokin; a fraudster who conned New York City’s elite out of thousands of dollars to fund her opulent lifestyle.

She posed as a socialite and operated under the name Anna Delvey and the fraudster has since been arrested and served a sentence for her crimes.

But did Anna Delvey get paid for Inventing Anna? And how much did she earn from the Netflix series?

Here’s what you need to know…

How much did Anna Delvey get paid for Inventing Anna on Netflix?

According to Insider, Netflix paid Anna roughly £236,000 ($320,000) to obtain the rights to adapt her life story into the popular TV series.

She reportedly used around £236,000 ($320,000) of her Netflix earnings to settle her debts, which amounted to over $200,000.

Anna also used £17,764 ($24,000) to settle state fines as well as £17,764 ($24,000) to pay her attorney fees.

Her funds were initially frozen back in May 2019 under the ‘Son of Sam’ law, which aims to prevent criminals from profiting from their crimes.

However, Anna decided to pay off her victims, which meant the judge allowed her bank accounts to be unfrozen.

Inventing Anna is now streaming on Netflix.

