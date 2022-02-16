Where Is Anna Delvey Now & Is She In Prison?

What happened to Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey and where is she now?
What happened to Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey and where is she now?
What happened to Anna Delvey from Netflix’s Inventing Anna?

Inventing Anna recently dropped on Netflix, following the scandalous real-life story about a fraudster named Anna Delvey who tricked New York City’s socialites into funding her lavish lifestyle.

The inspiration behind the Netflix series - whose real name is Anna Sorokin - scammed her way into elite circles in New York by posing as a wealthy German heiress.

She ended up racking up thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and bank loans which consequently led to her arrest in 2017.

But where exactly is Anna Delvey now and is she still in prison?

What happened to Anna Delvey from Inventing Anna?
Did Anna Delvey go to prison?

In May 2019, a judge sentenced Anna Sorokin to four to 12 years in prison.

Anna was convicted of defrauding hotels, restaurants, a private jet operator and banks out of more than $200,000.

Where is Anna Delvey now?

In February of 2021, Anna was released on parole after serving almost four years of her sentence, which had been shortened due to good behaviour.

She gave an interview in October 2020 where she apologised and expressed remorse for her wrongdoings.

During her parole hearing at the time, Anna said: “I just want to say that I'm really ashamed and I'm really sorry for what I did."

“I completely understand that a lot of people suffered when I thought I was not doing anything wrong,” she added.

However, just a year later, Anna is back in custody under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

She was born in Russia and grew up in Germany and had reportedly overstayed a 2017 US visa, prior to her arrest.

Her asylum request is still pending.

