WATCH: Iain Stirling Addresses Rumours Michael Owen’s Daughter Gemma Is Going On Love Island

By Capital FM

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma has been rumoured to be joining the Love Island line-up and here’s what narrator Iain Stirling had to say about it.

Love Island is just weeks away from launching its 2022 series and fans are dying to know more about the singletons heading into the new villa.

Of course, rumours have already been flying around about who’s joining the line-up, with some regular suspects including some gorgeous models and fitness gurus - not to mention some famous faces.

Football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma has been rumoured to be joining series 8 of the dating show, and the show’s iconic narrator Iain Stirling just gave his take on what he thinks.

Joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, he was quizzed about the former Liverpool FC player’s daughter heading into the villa, and he was just as shocked as the rest of us.

Iain Stirling joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Global

Gemma Owen is rumoured to be joining Love Island 2022. Picture: GemmaOwen/Instagram

Reacting to the rumour, Iain said: “No,” in disbelief, before adding: “A Ballon d’Or winner?” referring to the prestigious annual football award which goes to the best player of that year - an award which was won by Michael Owen in 2001.

Sonny Jay hilariously quipped: “It would be the Ballon daughter.”

Roman went on to ask Iain: “What do you make of, potentially, Michael Owen listening to you every day?”

Gemma Owen is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen. Picture: GemmaOwen/Instagram

Michael Owen's daughter is rumoured to be heading into the Love Island villa. Picture: Getty

“I love Michael Owen,” responded Iain, before recalling the footballer’s iconic admission that he’s ‘only ever watched three films’.

Not much more was said about the rumour of Gemma heading into the villa - so it’s likely he’s unaware of the confirmed line-up - or, he’s remaining tight-lipped about the new singletons.

Either way, we only have a matter of weeks before we find out for sure!

