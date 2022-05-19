Love Island Crew Rushing To Transform New Villa In Time For 2022 Series

19 May 2022, 16:19

Love Island's new villa is still under renovations as we approach the launch date
Love Island's new villa is still under renovations as we approach the launch date. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The brand new Love Island villa is still under construction just weeks away from the launch date.

Love Island’s 2022 series is set to begin in a matter of weeks and the brand new villa is still being worked on in preparation to host the new singletons.

New images obtained by this tabloid show how the villa is still being transformed to become the ultimate iconic villa for Islanders, including a new balcony and fire pit.

Love Island 2022 Cast Will Wear Pre-Loved Clothes For The First Time Ever

Scaffolding is still in place and it appears a balcony is being built off one of the six bedrooms.

The new Majorcan villa is situated at the bottom of a large hill and is said to have been built to ‘enhance the show even further’.

Love Island's villa is still under renovation weeks away from launch date
Love Island's villa is still under renovation weeks away from launch date. Picture: ITV2

Renovations are being made swiftly to accommodate one of the most-watched shows across the UK this summer, which will see a string of new Islander hopefuls ready to find love.

An array of names have already been swirling online, with rumoured contestants including fashion models, fitness gurus and even some famous faces.

Ex Islander Zara McDermott’s younger brother Brad is one of the names speculated to be joining the line-up.

The new Love Island villa will still include the iconic fire pit
The new Love Island villa will still include the iconic fire pit. Picture: ITV2
Laura Whitmore is returning to host Love Island this summer
Laura Whitmore is returning to host Love Island this summer. Picture: @thewhitmore/Instagram

Meanwhile, football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is also rumoured to be in the running for the singletons joining the villa in Mallorca.

Gemma is an international horse rider for Great Britain and even runs her own swimwear brand.

It’s only a matter of time before ITV confirm the line-up for series 8 and fans can’t wait!

