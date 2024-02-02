How Long Is The Grammys On For? Running Order Confirmed

Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will be performing at this year's show. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on the Grammys 2024 running order.

Every year we get excited for the Grammy Awards and we are never disappointed. From show-stopping performances and epic red carpet looks it really is the gift that keeps on giving.

Huge names like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as performers this year and even Swifties are convinced that Taylor will be putting on a surprise show.

Since the show is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California all of us UK viewers need to know how late we need to stay up to watch the ceremony.

It will air in the UK at around 1am on Monday 5th February but how long will it go on for and is there a premiere ceremony and red carpet? Here are all the details on the Grammy's show times.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

How long is the Grammys ceremony?

The Grammy Awards have confirmed that the show will last three and a half hours. So for those watching in the UK, the ceremony will air between 1-4.30am (GMT). And for those watching in the US it will air 8-11.30pm ET and 5-8.30pm PT.

What time is the Grammys red carpet?

There will be red carpet held prior to the show which usually starts a couple of hours before, making the whole evening about five hours long. This will begin at about 6pm ET/3pm PT which is 11pm in the UK (GMT).

What is the running order for this year's Grammys?

The Grammys 2024, officially called the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, will begin with the 2024 GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony at 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET - that is 8.30pm for UK viewers.

The Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in LA and includes a host of performances from artists and presenters. At the premiere the majority of the 2024 GRAMMY Awards Categories will be awarded.

After the Premiere Ceremony the main event begins; 2024 GRAMMYs, at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. The main show, which starts at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT (1am for the UK), will be presented by two-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian Trevor Noah who is back hosting for his fourth year in a row.

The show will continue with exclusive performances from the likes of Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, 'Piano Man' Billy Joel and Dua Lipa.

