How Long Is The Grammys On For? Running Order Confirmed

2 February 2024, 16:16

Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will be performing at this year's show
Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will be performing at this year's show. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on the Grammys 2024 running order.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Every year we get excited for the Grammy Awards and we are never disappointed. From show-stopping performances and epic red carpet looks it really is the gift that keeps on giving.

Huge names like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as performers this year and even Swifties are convinced that Taylor will be putting on a surprise show.

Since the show is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California all of us UK viewers need to know how late we need to stay up to watch the ceremony.

It will air in the UK at around 1am on Monday 5th February but how long will it go on for and is there a premiere ceremony and red carpet? Here are all the details on the Grammy's show times.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

How long is the Grammys ceremony?

The Grammy Awards have confirmed that the show will last three and a half hours. So for those watching in the UK, the ceremony will air between 1-4.30am (GMT). And for those watching in the US it will air 8-11.30pm ET and 5-8.30pm PT.

What time is the Grammys red carpet?

There will be red carpet held prior to the show which usually starts a couple of hours before, making the whole evening about five hours long. This will begin at about 6pm ET/3pm PT which is 11pm in the UK (GMT).

Lizzo shows how Adele reacted to Harry Styles' Grammy win

What is the running order for this year's Grammys?

The Grammys 2024, officially called the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, will begin with the 2024 GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony at 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET - that is 8.30pm for UK viewers.

The Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in LA and includes a host of performances from artists and presenters. At the premiere the majority of the 2024 GRAMMY Awards Categories will be awarded.

After the Premiere Ceremony the main event begins; 2024 GRAMMYs, at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. The main show, which starts at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT (1am for the UK), will be presented by two-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian Trevor Noah who is back hosting for his fourth year in a row.

The show will continue with exclusive performances from the likes of Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, 'Piano Man' Billy Joel and Dua Lipa.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish got famous at 14 years old

Billie Eilish Fact File: Age, Brother, Albums, Bond Song And More

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are thought to have split

Why Did Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Split?

Ariana Grande has confirmed AG7 is coming in 2024

Ariana Grande's Album 'Eternal Sunshine' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Ariana Grande shares behind the scenes of 'Eternal Sunshine'

The Adorable Moment Ariana Grande Shared 'Eternal Sunshine' With Her Team

Roman Kemp will be hosting this year's BRIT Awards

Roman Kemp Announced As One Of Three BRIT 2024 Hosts

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits