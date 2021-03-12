Harry Styles Surprises Fans During Zoom Call Days Before The Grammys 2021

12 March 2021, 10:34

Two fans got to sit down with Harry Styles over Zoom and Stylers are freaking out.
Picture: PA/TikTok

Harry Styles gave two fans the best gift ever after he surprised them over Zoom ahead of him opening The Grammys 2021.

Harry Styles is officially the king of making all dreams come true and he’s done it again after surprising two die-hard fans during a Zoom call.

Just days before the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star is set to open The Grammys, with undoubtedly a super memorable performance, he jumped on an online call to speak with some fans and we can’t get over it!

A Guide To Harry Styles At The Grammys – Nominations, Performance And All The Latest

One of the fans named Katherine shared a clip of the call on her Instagram page, which circulated on social media and gave Haz fans everywhere all the feels.

After a number of questions about how and when it happened, Katherine took to her TikTok page - @kat.yi - to share a storytime about how it all came about.

Saying that she doesn’t think she’ll “ever fully process” meeting the ‘Golden’ star, she went on to confirm the Zoom call was real and definitely happened, before explaining: “One of my best friends, her dad is working with The Grammys right now.

“Obviously Harry is nominated for three Grammys and he’s literally opening the show so I can’t wait for that.

“But since her dad and Harry were working together in the same place for a week, we got to Zoom with him for a couple minutes and it was the BEST two minutes of my life.”

The fan went on to share the hilarious interaction that people picked up on in the clip when Harry first joined the call and said, “oh there's me”, after seeing Katherine’s cardboard cut-out of the former One Direction star in her room.

Harry Styles is opening up for The Grammys for the first time.
Harry Styles is opening up for The Grammys for the first time. Picture: PA

She then went on to add that Harry told her and her friend he’d “love to meet us in real life” when his tour resumes, and at this point, we can confirm she’s living out all of our dreams!

Another clip she went on to share from the Zoom call shows her telling Haz that her dream is to sing with him one day, and the ‘TPWK’ star went on to reply with, “Let’s make it happen,” brb, we’re crying.

Fans flooded to the comments, with one saying: “‘Let’s make it happen’ ARE YOU OKAY????”, with another saying, “IM SCREAMING FOR U [sic],” and honestly, so are we!

