Harry Styles’ Fans Are Convinced He Painted His Nails Backstage During The Grammys

15 March 2021, 12:38

Did Harry Styles paint his nails backstage during The Grammys?
Did Harry Styles paint his nails backstage during The Grammys? Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' fans have been trying to work out at what point he painted his nails during The Grammys after he opened the show with no nail polish on and ended it with a manicure.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles made us all proud at The Grammys 2021, opening up with a spellbinding performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and looking incredible while doing so!

The ‘Adore You’ star also scooped his first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’, giving an evening full of wins for Haz!

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Reunion At The Grammys Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

In the midst of all the Harry content, fans have been left confused after noticing that the ‘Golden’ singer only had his nails painted for half of the awards show, leaving them to question when they were painted.

It all started when eagle-eyed fans noticed his stunning manicure in his red carpet snaps, as well as when he was accepting his Grammy award.

Harry Styles opened the Grammys with a performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'.
Harry Styles opened the Grammys with a performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles had his nails painted during the Grammys.
Harry Styles had his nails painted during the Grammys. Picture: Getty

However, looking back at his performance when he opened the show, his nails had no nail polish on, leaving fans trying to work out at what point Haz had a manicure.

Taking to Twitter to try and work out when he had time to get a manicure during the biggest annual evening in music, fans gave their thoughts.

One person wrote: “Am I the only one wondering when Harry painted his nails????”

“I told myself I was going to sleep but harry deadass painted his nails between his performance and when he won?? this man [sic],” shared another.

Fans tried to work out when Harry Styles painted his nails at the Grammys.
Fans tried to work out when Harry Styles painted his nails at the Grammys. Picture: Twitter

One fan came to the conclusion they must’ve been painted backstage, adding: “Harry painted his nails backstage before accepting his Grammy there’s no other way. THEY WERENT PAINTED WHEN HE PERFORMED [sic].”

Fans found it hilarious that Haz had time to paint his nails on the night he accepted his first Grammy, with another tweeting: “THIS MF REALLY PAINTED HIS NAILS IN BETWEEN HIS PERFORMANCE AND ACCEPTING THE GRAMMY [sic].”

All we can say is that if there’s anyone who can find time to be a manicured king, it’s Harry!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she and ex Harry James are back together

Jesy Nelson & Ex Harry James Post Same Instagram Story Sparking Reunion Rumours

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And All The Updates You Need

TV & Film

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa fans are hoping for a collab after their Grammys interaction.

Harry Styles And Dua Lipa’s Interaction At The Grammys Has Fans Wanting A Collab

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby

Halsey Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Billie Eilish wanted Megan Thee Stallion to win Record of the Year

WATCH: Billie Eilish Dedicates Grammy Award To Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man