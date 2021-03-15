Harry Styles’ Fans Are Convinced He Painted His Nails Backstage During The Grammys

Did Harry Styles paint his nails backstage during The Grammys? Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' fans have been trying to work out at what point he painted his nails during The Grammys after he opened the show with no nail polish on and ended it with a manicure.

By Capital FM

Harry Styles made us all proud at The Grammys 2021, opening up with a spellbinding performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and looking incredible while doing so!

The ‘Adore You’ star also scooped his first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’, giving an evening full of wins for Haz!

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Reunion At The Grammys Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

In the midst of all the Harry content, fans have been left confused after noticing that the ‘Golden’ singer only had his nails painted for half of the awards show, leaving them to question when they were painted.

It all started when eagle-eyed fans noticed his stunning manicure in his red carpet snaps, as well as when he was accepting his Grammy award.

Harry Styles opened the Grammys with a performance of 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles had his nails painted during the Grammys. Picture: Getty

However, looking back at his performance when he opened the show, his nails had no nail polish on, leaving fans trying to work out at what point Haz had a manicure.

Taking to Twitter to try and work out when he had time to get a manicure during the biggest annual evening in music, fans gave their thoughts.

One person wrote: “Am I the only one wondering when Harry painted his nails????”

“I told myself I was going to sleep but harry deadass painted his nails between his performance and when he won?? this man [sic],” shared another.

Fans tried to work out when Harry Styles painted his nails at the Grammys. Picture: Twitter

i told myself i was going to sleep but harry deadass painted his nails between his performance and when he won?? this man pic.twitter.com/jMi3sQsjRH — steph²⁸ᴴ (@adoremymind_) March 15, 2021

THIS MF REALLY PAINTED HIS NAILS IN BETWEEN HIS PERFORMANCE AND ACCEPTING THE GRAMMY pic.twitter.com/to66zeZCBz — bex ⁎⁺˳✧༚༄ PROUD OF HARRY (@RIVERROADLOU) March 15, 2021

One fan came to the conclusion they must’ve been painted backstage, adding: “Harry painted his nails backstage before accepting his Grammy there’s no other way. THEY WERENT PAINTED WHEN HE PERFORMED [sic].”

Fans found it hilarious that Haz had time to paint his nails on the night he accepted his first Grammy, with another tweeting: “THIS MF REALLY PAINTED HIS NAILS IN BETWEEN HIS PERFORMANCE AND ACCEPTING THE GRAMMY [sic].”

All we can say is that if there’s anyone who can find time to be a manicured king, it’s Harry!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital