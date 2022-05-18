How To Watch Harry Styles' 'One Night Only In New York' Livestream

How to watch Harry Styles gig on release day... Picture: Getty

Harry Styles will perform all 13 songs from 'Harry's House' at his 'One Night Only In New York' special concert – and you can tune in! Here's how to watch Harry's livestream on the day of his album's release.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's a pretty busy time for Harry Styles!

Not only is the pop powerhouse finally due to drop his third studio album, 'Harry's House', this week (May 20), but he will also be celebrating the hotly-anticipated release with a live concert...

Harry Styles Discusses ‘Deep Love’ One Direction Bandmates Share 6 Years After Hiatus

The 28-year-old announced 'One Night Only In New York' earlier this month, revealing that he will be performing his entire tracklist to a live audience on the very day that 'Harry's House' drops!

The special concert will take place at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park this Friday, and Stylers can watch a live stream of the gig from the comfort of their own homes!

Fans can tune into Harry Styles' initimate New York gig. Picture: Alamy

It was revealed on Tuesday (May 17), that fans from all over the globe could tune into the celebratory event and see the HS3 record performed for the first time ever!

After his New York announcement, the 'As It Was' singer unveiled his plans to perform a similar concert in the UK in the same week called 'One Night Only In London'.

Harry is set to sing to an intimate crowd of just 5,000 at O2 Academy Brixton in London on May 24.

Harry’s House Live From New York. May 20th. pic.twitter.com/Mx4ZkbCdb3 — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 2, 2022

How can I watch Harry Styles' 'One Night Only In New York' show?

'One Night Only In New York' will be streamed exclusively on Apple Music.

Apple Music users must have a subscription to the platform to get their chance to watch the 'Harry's House' concert.

UK fans can tune into the livestream on Friday, May 20 at 2 AM (British Summer Time).

The gig will be unfolding across the pond in New York City, meaning that for US Stylers, the event will begin at 9 PM (Eastern Time).

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital