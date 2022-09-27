Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Shut Down Split Rumours With PDA-Packed Date Night

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde proved they're still going strong. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have rubbished rumours that they have broken up after they were pictured kissing on a recent date night.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have firmly shut down any speculation that they’ve split up after being spotted on a cosy date night in New York City.

The ‘As It Was’ singer and his actress girlfriend first sparked rumours that they had called it quits after the ongoing feud speculation between the Don’t Worry, Darling cast members.

However, Harry, 28, and Olivia, 38, were seen packing on the PDA over the weekend as they enjoyed a romantic date night, rubbishing rumours that their relationship is on the rocks.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have shut down rumours that they've split. Picture: Getty

This is the first time the pair have been spotted being affectionate with each other in public following the series of red carpet appearances they made with their Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars.

The movie has been plagued with feud rumours for months between cast mates Florence Pugh and director Olivia, who have both since shut down claims of any rifts.

Feud rumours were made worse during the very awkward evening at the Venice Film Festival recently.

The Don't Worry Darling cast at the Venice Film Festival. Picture: Getty

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles appear to still be going strong. Picture: Getty

Crew members from the film have also since rubbished the claims, with Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy telling Page Six in a statement: “We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again.

“The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true.”

This comes after there were reports claiming that Olivia and Florence got into ‘a screaming match’ on the set of the thriller film.

