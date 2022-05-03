Why Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Missed The Met Gala 2022

3 May 2022, 09:19

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde missed the Met Gala 2022
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde missed the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles was heavily rumoured to be returning to the Met Gala red carpet, but he and girlfriend Olivia Wilde chose to skip the star-studded bash.

One day after the Don’t Worry, Darling trailer dropped – sending fans into a full on meltdown – Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are at the topic of internet conversation once again, this time for skipping the Met Gala 2022.

It was speculated the couple – who met on set of the upcoming psychological thriller – would make their first red carpet appearance at the Met, but Harry’s manicured nails and Olivia’s sleek eyeliner flicks were nowhere to be seen.

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Instead, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were the talk of the night after making their own debut.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde keep their relationship low-key
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde keep their relationship low-key. Picture: Getty

Harry and Olivia have both attended the Met Gala before; he last went in 2019 when he co-hosted, and she most recently attended in 2016.

Understandably, the A-list duo have been keeping their relationship private, never mentioning one another in interviews and avoiding attending events together, so it’s no wonder they swerved this year’s Met Gala.

They started dating at the end of 2020 when it’s thought they grew close on set of DWD, but only far-away pap shots and blurry TikTok videos have spotted the couple together so far.

In March, Entertainment Tonight reported the couple were serious about each other, but preferred to keep things low-key, hanging out with their family and friends instead of at big showbiz parties.

Olivia Wilde at the Met Gala 2016
Olivia Wilde at the Met Gala 2016. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on set of Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on set of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

“They’re well past the ‘crush’ and infatuation phase and are solid partners. They’re the real deal,” their source revealed.

"While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritise time with each other,” the source went on.

“They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends.”

Olivia shares two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis and the couple share custody following their split in 2020.

Harry Styles at the 2016 Met Gala
Harry Styles at the 2016 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Harry also recently gave an interview with Better Homes and Gardens, where he opened up on navigating his romantic life.

He opened up about feeling his sex life ‘was the only thing that was mine’ when he was in One Direction, because his love life at the time was so public.

